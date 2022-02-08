Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track ‘injustice’

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:28 pm
olympic

South Korea’s sports organisation announced Tuesday that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over “unfair” officiating in short track speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics, after two medal hopefuls were disqualified.

After finishing first and second in their heats, South Koreans Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were disqualified from Monday’s men’s 1,000-meter semifinals for unlawful late passing and lane-changing, respectively.

Two Chinese skaters advanced to the final as a result of the decisions, with the host country taking home gold and silver medals.

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) said that it would file an appeal with the CAS, the top international sports tribunal, “to formalise the injustice of this decision”.

“We plan to do our best to prevent injustice from happening to our athletes in the international ice skating and sporting communities,” KSOC said in a statement.

The penalties enraged South Koreans, with many claiming the refereeing was biased.

One online user called the officiating “horrible”, adding: “It’s only making decisions that are extremely in favour of China.”

South Korea filed a complaint with the International Skating Union about Hwang’s fate, but it was dismissed because disqualification for rule violations cannot be appealed.

Hungary also lodged a protest after Liu Shaolin Sandor was given a yellow card for two penalties in the 1,000m final, but it was turned down as well.

Read More

2 hours ago
Shahid Afridi praises Gladiators batter Jason Roy for his spectacular inning

Jason Roy led the Quetta Gladiators to a 7-wicket win over Lahore...
3 hours ago
Pak-Ind T20 WC match tickets sold out within hours

The Pakistan-India rivalry is known throughout the globe and the matches between...
3 hours ago
Jason Roy hopes to maintain his momentum in PSL Lahore leg

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy hoped to maintain his momentum and performance...
4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman becomes highest scorer in a single season of PSL history

The ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached...
5 hours ago
Cricket Australia announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced the 18-man Test squad for the...
15 hours ago
Jay Shah opposes Ramiz Raja's plan for a four-nation T20I series

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

West Ham's Zouma
3 mins ago
West Ham’s Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

LONDON - West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after...
canvas
9 mins ago
Nigerian artist uses her body as a canvas to create portraits

Oni Mary Ayomide, a talented makeup artist, uses a variety of mediums...
10 mins ago
Govt to distribute health cards in Sindh soon: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday...
olympic
10 mins ago
US freestyle skier chases Olympic glory after near-fatal car crash

US freestyle skier Colby Stevenson said Tuesday he wants to put his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600