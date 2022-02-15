Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Feb, 2022. 03:46 pm
Sanan Mir sets of to New Zealand for her first ICC assignment

sana mir

Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women’s team, has decided to leave her commentary duties in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven to join the commentary crew for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, which will begin on March 4th, 2022.

In the commentary squad for the huge event, the 36-year-old will be the sole Pakistani.

Meanwhile, she expressed gratitude to her fellow commentators and the rest of the crew for making her experience so memorable.

Her debut assignment as a commentator in an ICC event will be this one. Sana made her debut as a commentator during the National T20 Cup in 2020.

She’s been a part of the commentary crew for a number of international series held by Pakistan since then.

Sana has played in three ICC Women’s World Cups (2009, 2013 and 2017) and six ICC Women’s T20 World Cups for Pakistan (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018). She led the Girls in Green in five editions of the T20 World Cup and was captain in two fifty-over World Cups (2013 and 2017). (2009-2016).

Sana had a remarkable fourteen-year career that included several major hits. She holds the record for most wickets taken in a series (35). She also holds numerous other records, including the second-most LBW dismissals (46) and the second-most consecutive matches for a team (73) among many more.

