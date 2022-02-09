Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sania mirza wants Shoaib Malik to play a few more years

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
sania mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wants her husband Shoaib Malik, Pakistani veteran all-rounder, to play for a few more years because of his fitness.

Malik recently turned 40, and it appears that he has no plans to stop doing what he loves. Sania claimed in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan that Malik has a highly fit figure and that her husband is the ideal of a healthy lifestyle.

“Shoaib is exceptional and is so blessed. He really works hard on himself to stay at his best. He is a very good example of a healthy lifestyle. He can definitely in my opinion and I have said this to him that if you can mentally take the pressure, so play for two more years.

Sania also discussed her future plans, which include starting a business or joining the entertainment industry alongside Malik.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the launch of our perfume and that was different for the both of us. Like the perfume launch, we are thinking of getting into other businesses and exploring other avenues.”

“You might have to ask Shoaib about his decision but for me personally, I am too camera shy to be an actor,” she added.

Sania also disclosed that they are in talks for Shoaib-Sania biopic.” Yes, we are in conversation with some people regarding the biopic. The process has been slowed down a lot due to the pandemic but yes, our contact is with the people.”

Sania went on to say that she and Malik consult each other on a regular basis but that they don’t interfere in work problems. She claimed that she made her retirement decision on her own, but Malik backed her up.

“We value and support each other but, in the end, we always go with our gut as we both are professional athletes. We are playing for many years. He has always been supportive and he told me that he’s behind this decision.”

Sania Mirza will retire from her tennis career by the end of 2022.

Read More

2 hours ago
NZC calls of T20I series against Australia

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called oof the T20I series against Australia scheduled...
12 hours ago
Mohammad Abbas has landed himself in trouble

Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan's Test fast bowler, has gotten himself into trouble because...
13 hours ago
PAK VS AUS: 'going away to Pakistan is pretty special,' says Usman Khawaja

PAK VS AUS: Usman Khawaja, Australia's left-handed batter, has expressed excitement about...
13 hours ago
PSL 7: 'The standard of cricket in PSL is great,’ says Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an all-rounder for Peshawar Zalmi, praised the quality...
13 hours ago
PSL 7: Temporary hospital built at National Hockey Stadium for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Director General Punjab Sports Javed Chohan stated on Tuesday that...
15 hours ago
PAK VS AUS: 'going to be a challenge for both the batting line-ups,' says Michael Atherton

PAK VS AUS: Former England captain Michael Atherton believes that hitters will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Health card is first step towards goal of Riyasat-i-Madina: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the health card initiative...
mongolia
4 mins ago
Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last...
india
13 mins ago
India logs 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,410,976

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,410,976 on Wednesday, as...
15 mins ago
MQM-P challenges fresh delimitation in SHC

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged fresh delimitation of constituencies under...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600