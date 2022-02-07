Sarfaraz Ahmed accused of occupying government girls college land

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former Pakistan captain, has gotten himself in serious fire after being accused of constructing a cricket academy on illegal land.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former Pakistan captain, has gotten himself in serious fire after being accused of constructing a cricket academy on illegal land.

According to reports, the Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy is located on a property owned by the Government College of Women in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block N.

Occupation of Girls College Land by Sarfaraz & Associates.

450+ female students of Govt Girls Degree Block N, North Nazimabad, Karachi are unable to continue their studies in their own college due to security & privacy issues. Unfortunately, a national hero is part of a problem.

Before the institution was built two years ago, residents in the region reported that the land had been utilised as a playground for several decades.

The entire piece of property belongs to the college, according to the institution’s principal, and the cricket academy is built illegally on the site.

Meanwhile, the cricket academy claims that the college was planned to be built on a different piece of property before the plan was changed and they were ordered to shift to cover the area of the ground that was not covered.

They allege that the property on which the academy is located is not under the college’s control.

The principal of the institution has made a number of complaints about the situation. The principal has also reported the misbehaviour of the cricket academy’s staff to the police, requesting that the police ensure a safe atmosphere for the college’s students.

According to reports, the principal had also made a complaint about one of the staff members using abusive language toward her, and she had also accused one of the staff members of filming tapes of the girls. However, no further action has been done in response to the concerns.

The college was planned to be built in North Nazimabad Block G, but the location was abruptly shifted to North Nazimabad Block N, according to the principal.

The cricket ground has been operating since the 1970s, according to Zia, the cricket academy’s owner and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s first cousin, and there have been no land conflicts prior to this incident.

He said that a school had previously been established on the same location, although they never claimed that the ground was erected on their land.

The cricket academy claims that the institution has encroached on their property and that they are exploiting Sarfaraz Ahmed’s name for publicity.

