Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:47 pm

Sarfaraz Ahmed lashes out at Salman Butt after he criticized his captaincy, watch

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, has retaliated against former cricketer Salman Butt, who condemned his on-field behaviour.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Salman Butt

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, has retaliated against former cricketer Salman Butt, who condemned his on-field behaviour.

Butt remarked in a video on his YouTube channel that Sarfaraz’s on-field behaviours are uncalled for since he does not treat his teammates with respect.

Butt went on to say that Sarfaraz isn’t helping himself by reacting in this manner. He should be held accountable for his activities and blamed for Quetta’s poor results in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the last two years.

Sarfaraz, according to the former opener, does not speak to his players and instead shouts at them. Sarfaraz, he continued, should be chastised for his autocratic authority over the team.

Have a look

Butt’s words did not go unnoticed by Sarfaraz, who responded to him on Twitter. Sarfaraz stated that he does not pay attention to someone who sold Pakistan out by participating in match-fixing.

Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying“, he tweeted.

The Gladiators of Sarfaraz are currently in third place in the PSL points standings. In the three games thus far, they’ve won one and lost two.

Quetta’s next encounter is on the 3rd of February at National Stadium Karachi versus Islamabad United.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

