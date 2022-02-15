Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:05 pm
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

islamabad united

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as some players withdrew while others have been forced to sit out amid injuries.

Earlier today, United opener Alex Hales has decided to withdraw from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, skipper Shadab Khan, Zeehan Zameer and Muhammad Akhlaq are suffering from injuries. Medical reports are expected to be revealed by afternoon.

Shadab has a groin injury, while Zameer and Akhlaq have side and leg injuries.

A decision on the team will be made when the medical reports of the three players are reviewed, according to the franchise spokeswoman.

Colin Munro, a foreign player, is also having fitness concerns and will be evaluated today. He had injured his right arm during a training session a few days before.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, an Afghan cricketer, will shortly depart for national duty and will be replaced by England’s Will Jacks.

Liam Dawson had previously taken over for Paul Stirling, who had left for national service on February 7.

