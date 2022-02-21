‘Shaheen has done wonders for Pakistan and grown in stature,’ says Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez, a seasoned all-rounder for the Lahore Qalandars, has praised Shaheen Afridi and believes he is the best guy to lead the team in the coming years.

In an interview, Mohammad Hafeez said, “I have said it before and will say it again that a player who has achieved success for himself knows what to do. For the last few seasons, Shaheen has done wonders for Pakistan and grown in stature and he has a clear thought process regarding how to achieve success for his team as well.”

“He is someone who tries to take challenges and leads from the front and someone like that can manage the team. I think he has done exceptionally well in leading the side despite being under pressure after being given the role,” he added.

Prior to the commencement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, Afridi was selected captain of the franchise instead of Sohail Akhtar.

The 21-year-old has established himself as Pakistan’s best fast bowler across all forms and was recently named International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Shaheen grabbed 78 wickets in 36 internationals across all formats, with his best bowling stats of 6-51 against the West Indies in a Test match.

During Pakistan’s journey to the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, the fast bowler captured 47 wickets at an amazing average of 17.06 in only nine Tests. He also took seven wickets in six matches.

The Lahore Qalandars have already qualified for the PSL 7 playoffs, sitting in second position in the points standings after winning five of their nine games.

