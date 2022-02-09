Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant ‘Lala Darbar’ | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom, is planning to open his own restaurant shortly.

The news was delivered in an unusual manner by the sixer king himself.

Afridi shared a video to his official Instagram account in which he can be seen dressed as a chef, with a knife instead of a bat, chopping and tossing tomatoes like a pro.

The video ends with a logo that reads “Lala Darbar”.

Afridi captioned his post with “One step closer to the big announcement – Revealing Soon”.

He also told his fans to “get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka”

According to sources, Afridi will launch his “Lala Darbar” restaurant in Dubai soon, where locals would be served desi food.

Have a look

