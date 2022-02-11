Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan can become Pakistan captain

Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, according to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, have the skills to captain the national squad if Babar Azam decides to stand down in the future.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
Shahid Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, according to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, have the skills to captain the national squad if Babar Azam decides to stand down in the future.

The 41-year-old said, “The good thing which I see is that, as far as the future is concerned, if Babar Azam says that he only wants to lead the side in one of red-ball or limited-overs cricket, we have options in the shape of Shadab Khan or Mohammad Rizwan who can be made captain.”

Afridi also praised both men for their outstanding efforts as skipper of Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan Sultans have had an outstanding competition thus far, winning all six of their games. Rizwan has been leading them from the front with the bat, amassing 249 runs in six innings to take third place in the run-scoring standings.

United’s captain, on the other hand, is topping the bowling charts with 15 wickets and has been in devastating hitting form.

“Shadab has been brilliant and if I talk about Rizwan he is also an exceptional leader, who always keeps his players motivated which is the quality of a great leader. Just look at his performance for Multan Sultans and for KPK in domestic cricket,” Afridi further added.

Multan is now in top place on the points table, having won all six games, while Islamabad is in second place, having won three of its five games.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
AUS VS SL: Josh Hazlewood four wickets lead Australia towards victory over Sri Lanka

AUS VS SL: Australia opened the post-Justin Langer era with an easy...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first...
2 hours ago
IND VS WI: Axar Patel, KL Rahul ruled out of T20 squad

IND VS WI: Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been ruled out...
3 hours ago
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
10 hours ago
Someone steals Chacha Pakistani’s mobile phone

LAHORE: Muhammed Farooq Anjum alias Chacha Pakistani, who came from Dubai to...
23 hours ago
PSL 7 Schedule 2022 - Timings, Teams, Venues | Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

PSL 7 Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
IHC sets aside ECP’s order for disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur

The Islamabad High Court on Friday set aside disqualification of PTI's Umar...
Alia Bhatt
9 mins ago
Alia Bhatt wears rich creamy white saree for Gangubai promotions

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says...
Car sales
9 mins ago
Car sales decline 25% in January

KARACHI: Pakistan car sales, including the sales of non-Pama members declined 25...
Tim David
11 mins ago
Lancashire has signed Tim David for Vitality Blast 2022

Tim David, a Singaporean, has joined Lancashire for the Vitality Blast 2022...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600