Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan can become Pakistan captain

Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, according to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, have the skills to captain the national squad if Babar Azam decides to stand down in the future.

The 41-year-old said, “The good thing which I see is that, as far as the future is concerned, if Babar Azam says that he only wants to lead the side in one of red-ball or limited-overs cricket, we have options in the shape of Shadab Khan or Mohammad Rizwan who can be made captain.”

Afridi also praised both men for their outstanding efforts as skipper of Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan Sultans have had an outstanding competition thus far, winning all six of their games. Rizwan has been leading them from the front with the bat, amassing 249 runs in six innings to take third place in the run-scoring standings.

United’s captain, on the other hand, is topping the bowling charts with 15 wickets and has been in devastating hitting form.

“Shadab has been brilliant and if I talk about Rizwan he is also an exceptional leader, who always keeps his players motivated which is the quality of a great leader. Just look at his performance for Multan Sultans and for KPK in domestic cricket,” Afridi further added.

Multan is now in top place on the points table, having won all six games, while Islamabad is in second place, having won three of its five games.

