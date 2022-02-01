Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:33 pm

Shahid Afridi tests negative for Covid-19

shahid afridi

Image: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested negative for the Covid-19 and has joined the team, according to the franchise.

Today, Afridi had a rapid antigen test (RAT) at the team’s hotel, which came out negative.

The Gladiators’ main player will now play in their encounter against Islamabad United on February 3.

Afridi tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier, forcing him to isolate himself according to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) COVID-19 regulations.

Afridi is playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League for the final time (PSL).

After playing for Peshawar Zalmi (2016 and 2017), Karachi Kings (2018), and Multan Sultans in the PSL, Afridi has now joined Quetta Gladiators (2019-21). The flashy batter was hurt and had to withdraw from the previous season without completing it.

