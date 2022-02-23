Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:21 pm
Spanish skater test positive for doping during Beijing 2022

MADRID, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) — Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero, who was a finalist at the recent Beijing 2022 Winter Games and competed with Marco Zandron as a couple, tested positive for doping during the Olympic competition, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Barquero and Marcon Zandron finished 11th at Beijing 2022 after becoming the first Spanish duo to qualify for the Games and reach the final in the pairs of figure skating.

The positive test for the prohibited substance of Clostebol metabolite 4-chloro-3a-hydroxy-androst-4-en-17-one, was confirmed.

Closebol is a derivative of testosterone, which can improve performances, and is present in some skin creams, especially those used to help heal scarring.

The ITA explained that the sample was deposited by the Spanish skater during an in-competition control on February 18, and the result of the analysis was communicated three days later by the laboratory Beijing, approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The athlete has been informed of the case and has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample, while the case will be transferred to the anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport for adjudication under the anti-doping regulations applicable in the Beijing 2022 Games.

 

