Sporting world pays homage as Brady ends ‘thrilling ride’

The 44-year-old confirmed his retirement after 22 seasons in an Instagram post

The National Football League (NFL) legend Tom Brady bid goodbye as the ‘G.O.A.T’ (Greatest of All Time) as he announced his retirement on Tuesday after 22 glorious seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, a seven-time Super Bowl winner and holder of a slew of records that may never be beaten, confirmed his retirement in a post on Instagram.

As he announced his decision to hang his boots, the sporting world started pouring in heartfelt messages for Brady.

The 44-year-old said he was finally retiring after a career he described as a “thrilling ride.”

Many across the NFL agreed, saluting Brady’s competitive spirit and longevity in one of the world’s most unforgiving sporting crucibles.

“It was an honour and a privilege to compete against him on the field,” Brady’s great quarterback rival and friend Peyton Manning said.

“To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible.”

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Hall-of-Famer John Elway called the 44-year-old a true winner.

“When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.

“Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best,” he wrote.

Another quarterback legend and rival, former Green Bay Packers signal-caller Brett Favre, described Brady as the “greatest ever to play.”

“Man, @TomBrady, what a run!” Favre wrote. “God bless you and your family as you begin a new chapter in your life.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — who finished on the losing side when Brady led the New England Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in 2017 — saluted the “amazing” career.

“Seven Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass,” Ryan said.

NBA icon Magic Johnson said Brady would be remembered as the “G.O.A.T” (Greatest of All Time).

“Thank you @TomBrady for 22 years that gave us 7 Super Bowls, several broken records, and making every teammate you played with better,” Johnson said.

“That’s why you are the GOAT.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal meanwhile took issue with Brady’s decision to retire.

“No man, get your butt up and do one more year,” O’Neal quipped, before adding: “Love u bro absolute joy to watch.”

Lakers star LeBron James thanked him for his phenomenal show.

“Hell of a ride my friend! Thanks for the memories & inspiration,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry kept it simple saying, “Nobody better! Congrats.”

England soccer captain Harry Kane also congratulated the retiring star and said that he became an NFL fan because of him.

“Congratulations on an incredible career @TomBrady. Your drive, passion and commitment is inspiring.

“You’re the main reason I started following the sport and love the @NFL . Thank you!” he wrote.

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps said simply: “Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter.”

Moreover, golfer Justin Thomas said Brady had been an “inspiration to so many.”

“You’re the best TB. Nobody better in so many facets of life!” Thomas said.

Denied speculations

Earlier, the American football legend denied the speculations of his retirement, saying “know when the time is right” but for now he took his future “day-by-day” and hasn’t made up his mind about retiring from the NFL.

Brady had claimed that he had plans for a quiet weekend at home with the family watching the NFL playoffs, but they were shattered when reports came out on Saturday that he would retire from the sport.

“I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend,” Brady told a US-based SiriusXM podcast ‘Let’s Go!’ “It didn’t quite turn out that way because my phone got really busy, but that’s just part of being in the situation I’m in.”

American sports broadcaster ESPN had cited unidentified sources saying that Brady would retire. The report had not mentioned when he planned to make an announcement.