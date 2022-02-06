Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 09:19 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sporting world pays homage as Brady ends ‘thrilling ride’

The 44-year-old confirmed his retirement after 22 seasons in an Instagram post

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 09:19 am
tom brady

Image: AFP

The National Football League (NFL) legend Tom Brady bid goodbye as the ‘G.O.A.T’ (Greatest of All Time) as he announced his retirement on Tuesday after 22 glorious seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, a seven-time Super Bowl winner and holder of a slew of records that may never be beaten, confirmed his retirement in a post on Instagram.

As he announced his decision to hang his boots, the sporting world started pouring in heartfelt messages for Brady.

The 44-year-old said he was finally retiring after a career he described as a “thrilling ride.”

Many across the NFL agreed, saluting Brady’s competitive spirit and longevity in one of the world’s most unforgiving sporting crucibles.

“It was an honour and a privilege to compete against him on the field,” Brady’s great quarterback rival and friend Peyton Manning said.

“To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible.”

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Hall-of-Famer John Elway called the 44-year-old a true winner.

“When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.

“Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best,” he wrote.

Another quarterback legend and rival, former Green Bay Packers signal-caller Brett Favre, described Brady as the “greatest ever to play.”

“Man, @TomBrady, what a run!” Favre wrote. “God bless you and your family as you begin a new chapter in your life.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — who finished on the losing side when Brady led the New England Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in 2017 — saluted the “amazing” career.

“Seven Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass,” Ryan said.

NBA icon Magic Johnson said Brady would be remembered as the “G.O.A.T” (Greatest of All Time).

“Thank you @TomBrady for 22 years that gave us 7 Super Bowls, several broken records, and making every teammate you played with better,” Johnson said.

“That’s why you are the GOAT.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal meanwhile took issue with Brady’s decision to retire.

“No man, get your butt up and do one more year,” O’Neal quipped, before adding: “Love u bro absolute joy to watch.”

Lakers star LeBron James thanked him for his phenomenal show.

“Hell of a ride my friend! Thanks for the memories & inspiration,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry kept it simple saying, “Nobody better! Congrats.”

England soccer captain Harry Kane also congratulated the retiring star and said that he became an NFL fan because of him.

“Congratulations on an incredible career @TomBrady. Your drive, passion and commitment is inspiring.

“You’re the main reason I started following the sport and love the @NFL . Thank you!” he wrote.

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps said simply: “Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter.”

Moreover, golfer Justin Thomas said Brady had been an “inspiration to so many.”

“You’re the best TB. Nobody better in so many facets of life!” Thomas said.

 

Denied speculations

Earlier, the American football legend denied the speculations of his retirement, saying “know when the time is right” but for now he took his future “day-by-day” and hasn’t made up his mind about retiring from the NFL.

Brady had claimed that he had plans for a quiet weekend at home with the family watching the NFL playoffs, but they were shattered when reports came out on Saturday that he would retire from the sport.

“I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend,” Brady told a US-based SiriusXM podcast ‘Let’s Go!’ “It didn’t quite turn out that way because my phone got really busy, but that’s just part of being in the situation I’m in.”

American sports broadcaster ESPN had cited unidentified sources saying that Brady would retire. The report had not mentioned when he planned to make an announcement.

Read More

15 mins ago
Clash of the titans: Salah, Mane to faceoff in AFCON 2022 final

Africa Cup of Nations’ favorites Egypt will take on Senegal in the...
16 mins ago
Week 1: Sultans, Qalandars in grove, while Kings, Gladiators struggle

It has just been a week (from Thursday to Thursday) since the...
18 mins ago
Commissioner Karachi Marathon likely to feature 10,000 participants

As many as 10,000 people can run in the third edition of...
20 mins ago
Seven biggest signings of January transfer window

The January transfer window of 2022 ended on Monday where the clubs...
22 mins ago
Disrobing King Kohli

There have been very few playwrights who have conceptualised some theatrical classics...
24 mins ago
Australian Open 2022: From chaos to history

Australian Open 2022 was this year’s first Grand Slam tournament that took...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Fashion
42 seconds ago
Fashion Trends that will dominate the year

As seasons get more confusing, variants get more complex, and the urge...
Al-Ahsa oasis
1 min ago
Al-Ahsa oasis’ riddle of the sands

Widely acknowledged as one of the world’s natural treasures, Al-Ahsa oasis in...
religious tourism
1 min ago
Can religious tourism bridge the gap?

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) recently proposed religious tours to shrines and...
Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92
2 mins ago
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

India's legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600