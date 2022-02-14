Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:17 pm
Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Watch all the commercials from the 2022 Super Bowl

Sure, the Super Bowl is a great time. Viewers who don’t know a touchdown from a tight end tune in solely for the advertisements. Some of the most iconic commercials of all time have aired during the big game, from the legendary 1984 ad for Apple Macintosh computers to the numerous Budweiser Clydesdales spots.

We’ll jam as many Super Bowl commercials as we can find online into this article. If there’s one pattern we’ve noticed thus far, it’s that firms are packing their advertising with celebrities, maybe believing that recognisable faces would sell more product than clever, amusing ads.

Do you want to see all of the vehicle advertisements? You’re covered by Roadshow. Here are some adverts for various products.

John Legend for Headspace

See singer John Legend in his PJs as he coaxes viewers to sleep with him via his Sleepcast in the Headspace app.

Zendaya sells seashells for Squarespace

Remember the tongue twister “she sells seashells”? Zendaya plays Sally, a seashell seller, in this Squarespace commercial. Say that five times quickly.

Budweiser Clydesdales

As the ad aims to demonstrate that “in the home of the brave, down never means out,” one of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales is injured, then recovers.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for T-Mobile

Miley Cyrus’ godmother is Dolly Parton, and the two appear in a series of adverts asking phone users to switch to T-Mobile in order to free their phones from the limited 5G networks offered by other carriers.

Jim Carrey as The Cable Guy for Verizon

Remember the 1996 comedy The Cable Guy starring Jim Carrey? Carrey revived the persona for a Verizon Super Bowl commercial.

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis for AT&T Fiber

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis both believe they will be named the most prominent alum of their high school, but someone else takes the honour.

Lizzo for Google Pixel 6

If You Love Me, a previously unreleased song by Lizzo, is performed while Google displays how their Pixel 6 camera accentuates all kinds of skin tones.

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale go nuts for Planters

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale argue about how to consume mixed nuts in a bar, igniting a worldwide debat

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp with DJ Khaled

Intuit QuickBooks’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial focuses on assisting small businesses in succeeding.

Ty Burrell for Greenlight

The actor overspends on all kinds of strange rich-people things, then learns he should’ve employed Greenlight’s financial planning.

Avocados from Mexico: Andy Richter as Caesar

