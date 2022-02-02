Suranga Lakmal will take retirement from international cricket after India tour

Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka's pacer, has decided to take retirement from international cricket following the completion of the India tour in February-March 2022.

The long-serving paceman wrote to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today, announcing his wish to retire and thanking the board for their support throughout his career.

“I’m indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been an absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development,” said Lakmal in his letter.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff.”

In his 12-year career, Lakmal has appeared in 165 international matches for Sri Lanka, taking 285 wickets at an average of 34.94 in all formats. He was a member of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2014.

“We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and looking forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him for the tour,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Lakmal has been an excellent contributor for Sri Lanka Cricket and delivered some memorable spells during his national career, and his services will be remembered well,’’ said De Silva.

