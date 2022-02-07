T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s complete schedule, ticket for sale

T20 World Cup 2022: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made tickets available for purchase to the general public today in order to provide fans with the opportunity to book their seats for the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and enjoy the cricket festival inside the stadiums.

Tickets for the huge event in Australia have gone on sale and will be available from today on t20worldcup.com for all 45 matches, including the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to the specifications. All of the matches will be held in Australia, with cities such as Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney hosting matches.

According to the information provided by ICC, children’s tickets will be available for $5 for every First Round and Super 12 match, while adult tickets will be available for $20 for selected matches at each stadium.

For the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup, Australia will host the major event. The much-anticipated cricket festival will kick up on October 16, 2022, with former finalists Australia and New Zealand facing off at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), with the mega event’s final match taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan was eliminated from the 2021 World Cup in the semi-finals, losing to Australia. On October 23, the Men in Green will face their arch-rival India in their first match. On November 3 and 6, Babar’s men will face South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.

Here is Pakistan’s complete match schedule with details. B2 and A1 are the first-round qualifying teams from the two groupings.

Date Opposition Venue Time Oct 23 India MCG 07:30 am Oct 27 B1 WACA 10:30 am Oct 30 A2 WACA 06:30 am Nov 3 South Africa SCG 07:30 am Nov 6 Bangladesh Adelaide Oval 02:30 am

