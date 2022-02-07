Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s complete schedule, ticket for sale

T20 World Cup 2022: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made tickets available for purchase to the general public today in order to provide fans with the opportunity to book their seats for the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and enjoy the cricket festival inside the stadiums.

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Pakistan

© Sky Sports

T20 World Cup 2022: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made tickets available for purchase to the general public today in order to provide fans with the opportunity to book their seats for the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and enjoy the cricket festival inside the stadiums.

Tickets for the huge event in Australia have gone on sale and will be available from today on t20worldcup.com for all 45 matches, including the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to the specifications. All of the matches will be held in Australia, with cities such as Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney hosting matches.

According to the information provided by ICC, children’s tickets will be available for $5 for every First Round and Super 12 match, while adult tickets will be available for $20 for selected matches at each stadium.

For the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup, Australia will host the major event. The much-anticipated cricket festival will kick up on October 16, 2022, with former finalists Australia and New Zealand facing off at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), with the mega event’s final match taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan was eliminated from the 2021 World Cup in the semi-finals, losing to Australia. On October 23, the Men in Green will face their arch-rival India in their first match. On November 3 and 6, Babar’s men will face South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.

Here is Pakistan’s complete match schedule with details. B2 and A1 are the first-round qualifying teams from the two groupings.

Date Opposition Venue Time
Oct 23 India MCG 07:30 am
Oct 27 B1 WACA 10:30 am
Oct 30 A2 WACA 06:30 am
Nov 3 South Africa SCG 07:30 am
Nov 6 Bangladesh Adelaide Oval 02:30 am

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Olympic hockey players wear Covid face masks during match

Russian and Canadian women's ice hockey players wore medical face masks during...
4 hours ago
Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva becomes first woman to land quad jump at Olympics

Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva made figure skating history Monday, becoming the...
4 hours ago
Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to commemorate the...
5 hours ago
Formula One teams set to unveil radical new look

Red Bull, which lifted Max Verstappen to a contentious maiden Formula One...
5 hours ago
NCOC allows 50% spectators, children under 12 at Gaddafi Stadium

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday allowed 50% spectators...
5 hours ago
BCCI to hold women's IPL 'soon', says Jay Shah

A full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin next...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as 'X-Men,' 'Filth,' and...
IAEA to visit crippled Fukushima plant ahead of Japan's plan to dump toxic water into Pacific
6 mins ago
IAEA to visit crippled Fukushima plant ahead of Japan’s plan to dump toxic water into Pacific

TOKYO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans...
Death on the Nile’
7 mins ago
‘Death on the Nile’ Review: Gal Gadot Shines and Kenneth Branagh Steps Up His Agatha Christie Game

Death on the Nile: Agatha Christie was born in 1890, and the...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK
7 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called pathetic for their $25m Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $25 million Spotify contract has gotten them...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600