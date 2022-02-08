Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:12 pm
Thank you Karachi, says Erin Holland on her last day in Karachi

erin holland

Image Courtesy: Twitter/PSL

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again took the internet by storm on the last day in Karachi as the Pakistan Super League (PSL )will now resume from February 10 in Lahore.

Erin has been sharing pictures and short videos over social media during the Karachi leg of the PSL and everyone is seem to enjoying it.

This time, PSL shared a picture of the star-presenter who can be seen wearing a desi outfit and holding a banner in her hands at the National Stadium, Karachi after the nail-biting match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

“Thank you Karachi,” the banner reads.

PCB has previously expressed gratitude to the fans, armed forces, police, and local and temporary governments for their extraordinary support of the 15 PSL 2022 matches hosted at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

The second leg of the tournament will begin on February 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with the Final match staged on February 27 at the same venue.

