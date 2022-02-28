Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:26 pm
‘The fact that I am playing in Pakistan is special, very special,’ says Usman Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Usman Khawaja, Australia's opening batsman, said Monday that returning to his native country of Pakistan for the first time as an international cricketer will be "special."

Usman Khawaja
Khawaja, 36, was born in Islamabad to Pakistani parents and moved to Australia four years later, when he became the first Muslim cricketer to wear the baggy green hat.

Khawaja, who is known for his swashbuckling left-handed batting, made a spectacular comeback after a three-year absence by smashing centuries in both innings of the Ashes Test against England in Sydney last month.

He is now a member of the Australia team, which came in Pakistan on Sunday for the first time in 24 years and will play three Tests, three one-day internationals, and one Twenty20 international, beginning later this week in Rawalpindi.

Khawaja stated that he had always desired to play in Pakistan.

“The fact that I am playing in Pakistan is special, very special,” Usman Khawaja informed media prior to the start of the first Test on Friday.

“I always wanted to play in Pakistan as I said down the road. There is that bit of sentiment definitely, but once the game starts you don’t think about that stuff.

“I look forward to playing in Rawalpindi, where I went to the old stadium as a kid and have played once,” said Khawaja, who revealed he had visited Pakistan on four occasions, the last time in 2010.

“Karachi is also special to my heart, where my relatives live, but since we are in a security bubble there is no chance of meeting anyone.”

The second Test will take place in Karachi from March 12 to 16, and the third will take place in Lahore from March 21 to 25.

Despite his origins, Khawaja acknowledged that he has always desired to play for Australia, where he grew up.

“My heart was always to play for Australia because I have lived my whole life there,” he said. “It was my good luck that I got a chance to play for Australia in 2011,” said Khawaja of his debut against England.

Khawaja confessed that his family will have a hard time deciding who to root for in the Test series.

“My parents support Pakistan and I support Australia but I follow the Pakistani culture and speak Urdu with my mother at home.”

He is also looking forward to receiving a hearty welcome from the Pakistani audience.

“I don’t expect a hostile crowd because people in Pakistan love their cricket and appreciate good cricket,” said Khawaja, who will be missing his parents as they cannot make the trip.

“My father (Tariq) definitely loves cricket and has been watching it his whole life. He is very excited that I get to play in Pakistan,” said Khawaja.

“Both my father and mother wanted to come and watch me, particularly in Rawalpindi where we lived, but circumstances mean that they are not coming out.

“I hope they can watch from the comfort of their living room.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

