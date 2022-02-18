Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 10:16 pm
The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April

The Undertaker

Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, it was announced on Friday.

Calaway, a WWE veteran, has had numerous extended title reigns throughout his career and has been engaged in some of the most memorable moments in the industry’s history.

He made his Survivor Series debut as The Undertaker in 1990, creating a famous figure whose influence reached far beyond the squared circle. His WrestleMania winning streak and ring stroll became must-see television.

“That’s one reason why The Undertaker had the longevity that it did,” Calaway told ESPN in 2020. “Because all they got was The Undertaker.

“I think what really helped me [stay viable] was that I did protect that character. I didn’t give them anything other than the character. You didn’t see me doing movies as something else. I had opportunities to do that other stuff, but I passed. I knew wrestling. I knew WWE. I knew Vince [McMahon]. That was my passion, and to this day [it still is]. I knew I couldn’t be [The Undertaker] here and then go do something else. I don’t think people would have accepted it and stayed intrigued in the character.”

On numerous times, The Undertaker held the WWE and world heavyweight championships. He held seven tag team titles, sharing them with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Big Show, and Kane. He had feuds with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena, Mick Foley, and every other Attitude Era superstar.

His WrestleMania winning record of 21 matches was eventually broken by Brock Lesnar, but his most memorable moment may have been sending Foley off the top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring in 1998.

“There will never be another Undertaker,” Edge said in 2020 to ESPN. “There will never be a character like that.” If you only heard that persona on paper, you’d think, ‘That’ll never work.’ So, guess what? He took it and made it work over the years, with some fantastic booking and great opponents, but also some fairly nasty opponents.

“He still managed to plug his way through all of that and make this enduring character. By reinvention, by retooling a style, by not staying stagnant and comfortable in something that worked, and always reaching to try and find the next thing to do in terms of a metamorphosis.”

The Undertaker’s most recent match was at WrestleMania 36, when he faced AJ Styles. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a cinematic “Boneyard match” was filmed sans supporters.

“It’s not about the moves,” Calaway told ESPN. “It all comes down to telling the storey. You use wrestling moves to tell the storey, but that’s not the point.”

WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3 in Dallas. During the event, Hall of Fame inductees are often honoured.

 

