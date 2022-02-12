Today’s PSL 2022 schedule, Feb 13

LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already started at Gaddafi Stadium with the permission of a large number of spectators.

Two matches scheduled today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The 1st match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at 2:30pm, While the 2nd match will be played between

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at 7:30pm in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.