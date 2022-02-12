Today’s PSL 2022 schedule, Feb 13
LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already started at Gaddafi Stadium with the permission of a large number of spectators.
Two matches scheduled today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
The 1st match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at 2:30pm, While the 2nd match will be played between
Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at 7:30pm in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Complete PSL 7 Schedule
13 February, Sun – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 2:00 PM Lahore
13 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – 7:00 PM Lahore
14 February, Mon – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 7:00 PM Lahore
15 February, Tue – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – 7:00 PM Lahore
16 February, Wed – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7:00 PM Lahore
17 February, Thu – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00 PM Lahore
18 February, Fri – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 3:00 PM Lahore
18 February, Fri – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – 8:00 PM Lahore
19 February, Sat – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – 7:00 PM Lahore
20 February, Sun – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 2:00 PM Lahore
20 February, Sun – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7:00 PM Lahore
21 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00 PM Lahore
Playoffs
The playoffs will feature four games, with the first two teams on the points table after the league stages taking on each other in the Qualifier. The third and fourth-ranked team will be facing each other in the first Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier will get a chance to have another go at the final, taking on the winner of Eliminator 1 in the second Eliminator.
The final will consist of winners of both Qualifier and Eliminator 1.
PSL 2022: Playoffs schedule
23 February, Wed – Qualifier (First vs Second) – 7:00 PM Lahore
24 February, Thu – Eliminator 1 (Third vs Fourth) – 7:00 PM Lahore
25 February, Fri – Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1) – 7:00 PM Lahore
27 February, Sun – Final (Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 2) – 7:00 PM Lahore
