Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Today’s PSL 2022 schedule, Feb 13

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm
PSL Schedule 2022

LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already started at Gaddafi Stadium with the permission of a large number of spectators.

Two matches scheduled today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Read more: Points table PSL 7 today | Latest PSL 2022 Points table updated

The 1st match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at 2:30pm, While the 2nd match will be played between
Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at 7:30pm in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Complete PSL 7 Schedule

13 February, Sun  – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings  – 2:00 PM Lahore
13 February, Sun  – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators  – 7:00 PM Lahore
14 February, Mon  – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings  – 7:00 PM Lahore
15 February, Tue  – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators  – 7:00 PM Lahore
16 February, Wed  – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings  – 7:00 PM Lahore
17 February, Thu  – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi  – 7:00 PM Lahore
18 February, Fri  – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators  – 3:00 PM Lahore
18 February, Fri  – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings  – 8:00 PM Lahore
19 February, Sat  – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United  – 7:00 PM Lahore
20 February, Sun  – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings  – 2:00 PM Lahore
20 February, Sun  – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United  – 7:00 PM Lahore
21 February, Mon  – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi  – 7:00 PM Lahore

Playoffs

The playoffs will feature four games, with the first two teams on the points table after the league stages taking on each other in the Qualifier. The third and fourth-ranked team will be facing each other in the first Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier will get a chance to have another go at the final, taking on the winner of Eliminator 1 in the second Eliminator.

The final will consist of winners of both Qualifier and Eliminator 1.

PSL 2022: Playoffs schedule

23 February, Wed  – Qualifier (First vs Second)  – 7:00 PM Lahore
24 February, Thu  – Eliminator 1 (Third vs Fourth)  – 7:00 PM Lahore
25 February, Fri  – Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1)  – 7:00 PM Lahore
27 February, Sun  – Final (Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 2)  – 7:00 PM Lahore

Read More

1 hour ago
PSL points table 2022 after Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: Islamabad United Sets 200-run target to Quetta Gladiators in the 18th...
4 hours ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL Today’s schedule, Feb 12 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gripping the nation with its...
5 hours ago
IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch  IPL Auction 2022 Live

IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch  IPL Auction 2022 Live:...
5 hours ago
Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Match 18th | Ball by Ball updates

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against...
8 hours ago
India's Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62 mn in IPL auction

BANGALORE, India: India's Shreyas Iyer fetched the top price in the first...
23 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United | QG VS IU – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS IU: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will meet in the 18th...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Galaxy S22
11 mins ago
This Galaxy S22 Ultra commercial is the most family-friendly video you’ll see today

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra advertisement from Samsung is a cute little...
Samsung Galaxy S22
18 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is subjected to durability testing and is disassembled on video

Samsung's gleaming new Galaxy S22 has been subjected to a set of...
Tecno Camon 17
20 mins ago
Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan Tecno Camon 17 retail price in...
PSL Schedule 2022
25 mins ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL 7 Match Timings, Teams, Venues

PSL Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600