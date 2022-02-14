Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Today’s PSL Points table 2022 after Islamabad United and Karachi Kings | Match 21st

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:42 pm
PSL Points Table 2022

LAHORE: The 21st match will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Read more: Karachi vs Islamabad Live | KK VS IU Live Match 21st | Ball by Ball updates

Playing XI

Squads:

Karachi Kings team: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United team: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan(w), Hasan Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer.

PSL points table 2022

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans761012+0.688
Lahore Qalanders75208+0.785
Islamabad United63306+0.792
Quetta Gladiators73406-0.150
Peshawar Zalmi73406-0.736
Karachi Kings60600-1.420

PSL 7 Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

Get the Latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on Bolnews.com.

Read More

1 hour ago
CAS declines provisional suspension on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ad Hoc Division of the Court...
1 hour ago
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad

IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are a member of the Indian...
2 hours ago
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,...
2 hours ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that...
2 hours ago
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad...
2 hours ago
IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

IPL 2022: The full Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the Indian Premier...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Stipend for Ehsaas Kafaalat increased to Rs. 13,000

From February 1, 2022, the biannual stipend amount of Ehsaas Kafaalat has...
4 mins ago
Pakistan, Iran agree to set up joint working groups and markets on borders

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to form Joint working groups to strengthen...
Samsung Galaxy A23
10 mins ago
Take a Look at These Leaked Images of the Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated S22 series, as well as the next-generation...
Aima Baig marks Valentine’s Day with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri
13 mins ago
Aima Baig marks Valentine’s Day with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day has arrived and Pakistani...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600