Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:47 pm
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings’ Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

qasim akram

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition on Monday, eliminating the Babar Azam-led team from the title contention for the seventh consecutive season.

Islamabad United overcame the Karachi Kings by 1 run in a gripping and entertaining encounter, but rookie batter Qasim Akram’s amazing performance captured the hearts of spectators as he took United’s bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive 51 off just 26 balls and remained unbeaten.

Qasim Akram, a 19-year-old all-rounder, batted at number five and kept KK fans’ dreams alive until the last ball, when half of the King’s team returned to the pavilion with a total of 80 runs.

Despite the Kings’ loss to United, Twitter was full of appreciation for young Qasim Akram’s performance after the match.

Here are a few tweets from supporters who praised his efforts.

