Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings’ Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition on Monday, eliminating the Babar Azam-led team from the title contention for the seventh consecutive season.

Islamabad United overcame the Karachi Kings by 1 run in a gripping and entertaining encounter, but rookie batter Qasim Akram’s amazing performance captured the hearts of spectators as he took United’s bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive 51 off just 26 balls and remained unbeaten.

Qasim Akram, a 19-year-old all-rounder, batted at number five and kept KK fans’ dreams alive until the last ball, when half of the King’s team returned to the pavilion with a total of 80 runs.

Despite the Kings’ loss to United, Twitter was full of appreciation for young Qasim Akram’s performance after the match.

Here are a few tweets from supporters who praised his efforts.

Kings defeat tonight must not overshadow the superb performance in pressure by young Qasim Akram. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 14, 2022

Take a bow Qasim Akram 51 not out off 26 balls – didn't deserve to be on the losing side #PSL7 #IUvsKK pic.twitter.com/lezmDQd7i9 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 14, 2022

Fight back by young man #QasimAkram unbelievably good innings from him, delivered when his team needed him the most but at the end💔

Hero of the day ❤#KKvIU #HBLPSL #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/RJCJQyTvdC — Urwa Fatima (@Urwa199) February 14, 2022