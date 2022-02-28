US boycotts Russia football games over Ukraine invasion

NEW YORK, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) – The United States joined the list of nations refusing to play international football matches against Russia on Monday following the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the US Soccer Federation said no US teams at any level would take to the field against Russia until “freedom and peace” had returned to Ukraine.

“The US Soccer Federation stands united with the people of Ukraine and is unequivocal in our denunciation of the heinous and inhumane invasion by Russia,” US Soccer said.

“We will neither tarnish our global game, nor dishonor Ukraine, by taking the same field as Russia, no matter the level of competition or circumstance, until freedom and peace have been restored.”

The statement came as football’s world governing body FIFA is poised to suspend Russia from the World Cup and other international competitions over the Ukraine invasion.

Football authorities in Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic have already vowed not to play Russia in their part of the European playoff draw next month.

The English FA also said on Sunday it would not play any games against Russia “out of solidarity” with Ukraine.