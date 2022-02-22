Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 02:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting to miss HBL PSL 7 playoffs

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 02:36 pm
psl

Peshawar Zalmi won their last group-stage match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Lahore Qalandars by the super over.

Following the match, sources stated that the Covid-19 has struck again, with three members of the Zalmi camp testing positive.

Players and a member of the coaching staff are among the three members; all-rounder Ben Cutting and leg-spinner Usman Qadir are among those who have tested positive.

Hashim Amla, the great South African batter and Zalmi’s team mentor, has also been diagnosed with the illness.

Members who test positive for a banned substance must separate themselves for seven days, according to PCB regulations.

This implies that both players will miss the playoffs owing to protocols, but they will be eligible if Peshawar Zalmi reaches the HBL PSL 2022 final.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

4 hours ago
Cricket Australia announces ODI, T20I squad for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI and...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022: PSL 7 playoffs Schedule

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoff schedule has been finalised, with two...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won the match against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs PZ

LQ vs PZ: Peshawar Zalmi won the match in the super over...
17 hours ago
PAK vs AUS: 'challenge for Pakistan is they actually haven't played much international cricket at home,' says Ben Dunk

PAK vs AUS: Ben Dunk, a hard-hitting batsman, believes that playing away...
18 hours ago
'Shaheen has done wonders for Pakistan and grown in stature,' says Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez, a seasoned all-rounder for the Lahore Qalandars, has praised Shaheen...
18 hours ago
PAK vs AUS: 'Shaheen Afridi will be a big test for David Warner,' says Mark Waugh

PAK vs AUS: Mark Waugh, Australia's former captain and a member of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
2 mins ago
Here’s why Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch

Despite the fact that British Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for coronavirus...
hong kong
8 mins ago
Firing Hong Kong domestic workers with coronavirus ‘immoral’: consul

MANILA: The Philippines' top diplomat in Hong Kong said Tuesday it was...
Elephant
12 mins ago
Elephant fell into a pit. Here’s how forest officials used water to save it

West Bengal forest officers utilised physics to save an elephant that had...
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad
14 mins ago
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling the roadmap for the 7th digital population and housing census,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600