Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting to miss HBL PSL 7 playoffs

Peshawar Zalmi won their last group-stage match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Lahore Qalandars by the super over.

Following the match, sources stated that the Covid-19 has struck again, with three members of the Zalmi camp testing positive.

Players and a member of the coaching staff are among the three members; all-rounder Ben Cutting and leg-spinner Usman Qadir are among those who have tested positive.

Hashim Amla, the great South African batter and Zalmi’s team mentor, has also been diagnosed with the illness.

Members who test positive for a banned substance must separate themselves for seven days, according to PCB regulations.

This implies that both players will miss the playoffs owing to protocols, but they will be eligible if Peshawar Zalmi reaches the HBL PSL 2022 final.

