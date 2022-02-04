Usman Shinwari to play in place of Mohammad Illyas

Usman Shinwari will play for Karachi Kings in place of Mohammad Illyas who has been ruled out for the remaining of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shinwari was approved by the PSL technical committee as a replacement player for Ilyas in the Karachi Kings roster after the bowler was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Ilyas had a significant shoulder injury but returned to bowl two overs in the Kings’ previous encounter after receiving treatment, according to a statement released by the organisation on Thursday.

“MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening,” it said.

“The whole Karachi Kings family appreciates his service and selflessness that embodies the spirit of family and effort this team stands for and wishes Ilyas a speedy recovery back to his fighting best,” it added.

