Valieva’s doping scandal sparks new debate

Despite being tested positive for a banned substance, she is allowed to compete in the event

Beijing Winter Olympics are once again in the news, but yet again for all the wrong reasons. After much controversy regarding Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, the diplomatic boycott of the Games by numerous powerful countries and Covid-19-related complexities, the global sporting event is engulfed by a doping controversy.

Kamila Valieva, who is competing under the flag of ROC as the Russian athletes are banned from the competition due to a state-level doping scandal, was tested positive for using a banned substance last week.

The scandal has once again sparked a debate about the tender age of athletes who participate in the women’s figure skating competitions.

The 15-year-old Russian, on the ice, exudes composure and emotional maturity. However, the latest doping saga has exposed the teenager’s vulnerability.

Female skaters have always skewed young, with six of the last seven Olympic Golds won by teenagers.

This year, Valieva and her 17-year-old teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova, were the favourites to dominate the podium.

All three train with Eteri Tutberidze, who has led a revolution in women’s figure skating over the last eight years, producing teenage Russian star after star capable of athletic feats of ever-increasing complexity.

But concerns have been raised over whether the technical brilliance they display withers away with puberty, leaving them prone to burn-out, injury and, ultimately, the figure-skating scrapheap.

Former figure skater Katarina Witt, who won gold in 1984 and 1988 for East Germany, used the term “throwaway society”.

“For years I have asked why 15 and 16-year-old Russian talents win the Olympic Games with exceptional performances and then leave the world stage of competitive sports forever, too often with health issues,” she wrote on Facebook.

Witt called for the minimum competition age for senior skaters to be raised from 15, an idea which has been floated before in the sport but has never borne fruit.

In Tuesday’s short programme in Beijing — which Valieva won — Karen Chen, considered a veteran at 22, said that when she was young she wasn’t afraid of anything.

“I was just kind — I don’t know if robot was the right word — but my coach would tell me to go do something and I would just go do it,” said the American.

Her teammate Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest US woman to compete in Olympic figure skating since 1928, said she “absolutely” believed the age limit should be changed.

Switzerland’s Alexia Paganini agreed that it would provide more “motivation to create a skater who has longevity”, while Natasha McKay of Britain said that injuries might be reduced.

‘Quad Squad’

Tutberidze’s school of skating sensations exemplify these concerns as so far, none have seen more than one Olympics.

Her breakout star, Yulia Lipnitskaya, was 15 when she won Olympic Gold at the 2014 Sochi Games in the team event.

Her mesmerising “Schindler’s List” routine dazzled observers, who predicted a glittering career. Three years later, Lipnitskaya retired.

In 2016, she had suffered a serious leg injury and never again reached the top form.

She finished last in her final competition, later telling Russian media that afterwards she “came home, put (her) skates in the closet, and not seen them since”.

She also revealed she had undergone treatment for anorexia.

At the 2018 Olympics, two different teenage Russians — again, both Tutberidze’s students — were on the podium.

Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva took Gold and Silver respectively — but this Olympics, they too have been eclipsed.

Both say they cannot match the “quad squad” of Valieva, Trusova and Shcherbakova — a reference to the trio’s ability to perform quadruple jumps, where the skater rotates four times in the air.

Experts say quads are easier for younger women who have not yet gone through puberty, and are lighter and more aerodynamic.

‘Too dangerous’

Now 19, Zagitova told the Olympic news site that quads were “too dangerous” for her to do and that she would need to lose weight to be able to attempt one.

Medvedeva has been plagued by injuries, including one to her back that she says left her only able to jump in one direction at the age of 22.

Zagitova, who is working as a broadcaster at the Beijing Games, said it was hard for her to watch figure skating.

“You still get the same feelings in your soul,” she said. “There’s a feeling of euphoria, as if you yourself were out on the ice.”

Shcherbakova and Trusova have been dogged by speculation they are skating through injuries this season.

But after Tuesday’s short programme, asked whether her coach’s methods were too harsh, second-placed Shcherbakova was defiant.

“I’ve been in her group since I was nine,” she scowled.

“If I’m not changing the coach, it means that I like this coach. We are very fruitful together, we are achieving a lot, as you see.”

New twist

Moreover, Valieva’s Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal.

Valieva’s case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation.

Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.

The New York Times reported that her sample also contained the substances Hypoxen and L-Carnitine. They are not on WADA’s prohibited list.

The report said the disclosures concerning the different substances were contained in a document submitted at the CAS hearing that ended with the controversial decision to allow Valieva to continue competing in Beijing.

Senior IOC member Denis Oswald said Tuesday that Valieva informed the CAS panel that she tested positive because of “contamination” from her grandfather’s medicine.

The New York Times report said the grandfather provided a pre-recorded video message to a hearing with Russian anti-doping officials on February 9 in which he said he used trimetazidine.

Valieva’s mother told the same hearing her daughter took Hypoxen for heart “variations”, the Times said.

Unprecedented in Olympic history

Valieva has already won one gold in Beijing, playing a starring role to lead Russia to the team title last week, before the doping controversy erupted.

The medals ceremony for that will not take place in Beijing because of the saga, which is unprecedented in Olympic history.

It puts the spotlight once more on doping by Russian athletes, who are not allowed to take part in these Games under their flag because of a state-sponsored doping programme that reached its peak at its home 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Some of Valieva’s fellow skaters made plain their unhappiness that they had to compete against her.

“I don’t know every detail of the case, but from the big picture obviously a doping athlete competing against clean athletes is not fair,” the 16-year-old American skater Alysa Liu said.