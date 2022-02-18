Wahab Riaz becomes first player to take 100 wickets in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi’s quick and skipper Wahab Riaz has become the first player to get 100 wickets in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab grabbed his 100th wicket during the game against Islamabad United when he dismissed Danish Aziz on zero.

None of the bowlers have even reached the 80-wicket mark in history. Hasan Ali is behind Riaz with 78 wickets in his PSL career followed by Shabad Khan (63) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (61).

Riaz is also the most capped player in the PSL, with his 75th appearance against Islamabad United. Kamran Akmal, Wahab’s Zalmi teammate, is the second most capped player with 73 PSL appearances, followed by Sarfaraz Ahmed with 70.

Wahab, who has been with Peshawar Zalmi since the first season, got 15 wickets in the first season of the PSL, one less than the leading wicket-taker Andre Russell.

Wahab fell one wicket shy of becoming the leading wicket-taker in the second edition, taking 15 wickets to Sohail Khan’s 16.

He was the joint leading wicket-taker with Faheem Ashraf in the third season of the league, with both bowlers taking 18 wickets.

With 17 wickets in PSL 4, the Zalmi fast bowler ranked third on the list of leading wicket-takers.

In the fifth edition, he had a poor bowling performance, taking only 11 wickets in ten games.

Last year, he fell two wickets short of becoming the leading wicket-taker, with 18 wickets behind Shahnawaz Dahani’s 20.

