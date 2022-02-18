Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 12:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wahab Riaz becomes first player to take 100 wickets in PSL

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 12:19 pm
wahab riaz

Peshawar Zalmi’s quick and skipper Wahab Riaz has become the first player to get 100 wickets in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab grabbed his 100th wicket during the game against Islamabad United when he dismissed Danish Aziz on zero.

None of the bowlers have even reached the 80-wicket mark in history. Hasan Ali is behind Riaz with 78 wickets in his PSL career followed by Shabad Khan (63) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (61).

Riaz is also the most capped player in the PSL, with his 75th appearance against Islamabad United. Kamran Akmal, Wahab’s Zalmi teammate, is the second most capped player with 73 PSL appearances, followed by Sarfaraz Ahmed with 70.

Wahab, who has been with Peshawar Zalmi since the first season, got 15 wickets in the first season of the PSL, one less than the leading wicket-taker Andre Russell.

Wahab fell one wicket shy of becoming the leading wicket-taker in the second edition, taking 15 wickets to Sohail Khan’s 16.

He was the joint leading wicket-taker with Faheem Ashraf in the third season of the league, with both bowlers taking 18 wickets.

With 17 wickets in PSL 4, the Zalmi fast bowler ranked third on the list of leading wicket-takers.

In the fifth edition, he had a poor bowling performance, taking only 11 wickets in ten games.

Last year, he fell two wickets short of becoming the leading wicket-taker, with 18 wickets behind Shahnawaz Dahani’s 20.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

13 hours ago
PSL 7 Points table After Peshawar Vs Islamabad | Match 24

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have sets a massive 207-run target to Islamabad United...
15 hours ago
Who is Erin Holland pulling for in the Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United match?

Erin Holland's got her selection of the day in the Peshawar Zalmi...
17 hours ago
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU VS PZ Live Match 24th | Ball by Ball updates

Islamabad vs Peshawar Live: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
19 hours ago
Lachlan Henderson appointed as Cricket Australia's new chairman

Dr. Lachlan Henderson has been appointed as Cricket Australia (CA)’s new chairman....
20 hours ago
HBL PSL 7 playoffs, final tickets now available online

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition is now reaching its climax...
21 hours ago
PGA players considering team-event series: reports

Members of the US PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council are considering the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn ENGAGED
14 mins ago
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged after five years

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged after five years together,...
russia
21 mins ago
US bares intel on Russia in risky strategy to prevent Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON - The US government normally keeps battlefield intelligence close to its...
russia
29 mins ago
Russia claims to be evacuating military forces from Ukraine’s border

Moscow - Russia said on Friday that it has begun removing additional...
shadab khan
40 mins ago
Here is how fans reacted to Shadab Khan’s absence

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan was not available for the last night's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600