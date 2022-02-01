Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm

Waqar Younis supports Shan Masood’s selection in Pakistan team

Waqar Younis

Shan Masood, the opening batsman for Multan Sultan, has made a fantastic start to his HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

In his first three games, the left-handed batter has already won two Man of the Match honours. Masood scored an incredible 83 against the Lahore Qalandars and then a scorching 88 against the Quetta Gladiators.

Waqar Younis, a former Pakistan fast-bowler and coach, has spoken out in favour of Masood’s selection in the Pakistan national team.

Waqar tweeted, “26, 83 and now 88 strike rate 156 and it’s just a start. Outstanding @shani_official What a performer #QGvsMS @thePSLt20 Averaged 30 with the strike rate of 146 last year’s PSL “Knock Knock Selectors” Maturing with the age. @MultanSultans”

Shan Masood last played for Pakistan in a Test series against New Zealand last year, after which he was dropped due to his poor performance. Shan Masood has only played five ODIs for Pakistan and has yet to play a T20 international.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

