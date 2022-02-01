Waqar Younis supports Shan Masood’s selection in Pakistan team

Shan Masood, the opening batsman for Multan Sultan, has made a fantastic start to his HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

In his first three games, the left-handed batter has already won two Man of the Match honours. Masood scored an incredible 83 against the Lahore Qalandars and then a scorching 88 against the Quetta Gladiators.

Waqar Younis, a former Pakistan fast-bowler and coach, has spoken out in favour of Masood’s selection in the Pakistan national team.

Waqar tweeted, “26, 83 and now 88 strike rate 156 and it’s just a start. Outstanding @shani_official What a performer #QGvsMS @thePSLt20 Averaged 30 with the strike rate of 146 last year’s PSL “Knock Knock Selectors” Maturing with the age. @MultanSultans”

26, 83 and now 88 strike rate 156 and it’s just a start. Outstanding @shani_official What a performer #QGvsMS @thePSLt20 Averaged 30 with the strike rate of 146 last year’s PSL “Knock Knock Selectors” Maturing with the age. @MultanSultans pic.twitter.com/Krpl5WqfwZ — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 1, 2022

Shan Masood last played for Pakistan in a Test series against New Zealand last year, after which he was dropped due to his poor performance. Shan Masood has only played five ODIs for Pakistan and has yet to play a T20 international.

