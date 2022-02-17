Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wasim Akram opens up about his talk with Babar

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:23 pm
wasim akram

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter after a video in which the King of Swing was seen being hard on Kings skipper Babar Azam went viral.

The tweeps responded in support of Babar and criticized Wasim for the poor selection of the team.

Here is how the fans reacted.

Wasim tweeted on his official handle to clear the misunderstandings regarding his and Babar’s talk.

Wasim, 55, expressed his surprise at these comments in a Twitter post, revealing that he only queried Babar about the bowlers’ intentions because they were not executing and conceding too many runs at the backside. He also praised Babar for giving it his all in the Kings’ seven-wicket loss.

“Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else,” Wasim tweeted.

“Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner,” he added.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
New Zealand dominates day one after Henry downs seven

On day one of the first Test in Christchurch, New Zealand overpowered...
5 hours ago
Islamabad United announces replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United has announced Nasir Nawaz as a temporary replacement for Alex...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Ahsan Ali back back in Quetta Gladiators squad

PSL 7: Due to a thumb injury, Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood withdrew from ongoing PSL 2022

PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood of the Peshawar Zalmi has withdrawn from the...
17 hours ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
17 hours ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 17th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Suzuki Swift
1 min ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
Samsung
5 mins ago
Samsung is set to reveal foldable phones just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Samsung has confirmed that a totally virtual keynote would be held on...
Oppo
9 mins ago
Oppo to Unveil Find X5 Series on February 24th

Oppo has finally handed out formal invites to the launch event for...
15 mins ago
Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600