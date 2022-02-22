Watch: Azhar Ali excited to join Worcestershire

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is excited to be joining Worcestershire in the County Championship this season.

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is excited to be joining Worcestershire in the County Championship this season.

In a video published by Worcestershire, Azhar expressed his excitement at the new endeavour.

Have a look

🗣 𝗔 𝗺𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 | خوش آمدید اظہر 💚 #WeAreWorcestershire | 🍐 #Pears@AzharAli_ @TheRealPCB — Worcestershire County Cricket Club (@WorcsCCC) February 22, 2022

This season, he will be eligible for all 14 County Championship matches.

Azhar Ali will make his Worcestershire debut against Leicestershire on April 7 at the Uptonsteel County Ground, after three seasons with Somerset.

He takes the position of Australia’s Matthew Wade, who was selected by the Gujarat Titans to play in the Indian Premier League.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com