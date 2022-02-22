Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:32 pm
Watch: Azhar Ali excited to join Worcestershire

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is excited to be joining Worcestershire in the County Championship this season.

Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali. © Worcestershire County Cricket Club Twitter

In a video published by Worcestershire, Azhar expressed his excitement at the new endeavour.

Have a look

This season, he will be eligible for all 14 County Championship matches.

Azhar Ali will make his Worcestershire debut against Leicestershire on April 7 at the Uptonsteel County Ground, after three seasons with Somerset.

He takes the position of Australia’s Matthew Wade, who was selected by the Gujarat Titans to play in the Indian Premier League.

