Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:47 pm
Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov talk with UFC president Dana White over Islam Makhachev

After guiding possible lightweight title successor Islam Makhachev to a first-round TKO of Bobby Green, MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov said he had spoken with UFC president Dana White about the Russian fighting Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira for the title this year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Makhachev extended his winning streak to ten fights against an opponent who had referred to him as “boring” in the build-up, but there were no hard feelings as Khabib entered the octagon shortly afterwards to join his powerful opponent in embracing Green.

Gaethje, who defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in his final fight in October 2020, will face lightweight champion Oliveira at UFC 274 on May 7, and his former foe has convinced UFC president Dana White that Makhachev should get the title match he’s been requesting for a long time against the winner.

“A couple of days ago when we met with Dana, we were talking about what is next,” According to Khabib, he told White that Makhachev and Green were “not the same level”.

“He said ‘I’m really focused on Islam fighting Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, end of this year.’ Dana stated that they will put on a major spectacle in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year.

“I really want Charles and Islam to fight. But Justin Gaethje has so much experience and he has a big heart.

“If you want to beat him, you have to finish him. Justin Gaethje is going to win his fight if Charles doesn’t finish him.

“I don’t want to disrespect Bobby Green – he is a great guy, very funny and fun to watch. I’ve watched a lot of his fights but there are levels, always, like I say to my guys.

“There are fighters, champions, elite. Bobby Green is a fighter but Islam is elite, this is what I feel when I’ve trained with him for a long time.

“Twenty years, we’ve spent together. Who has a better win streak in the UFC today? Him and Charles Oliveira have a ten-win streak, and Kamaru Usman, the pound-for-pound king [15-fight streak]. He has to fight for the title next.”

According to Makhachev, Oliveira will defeat Gaethje.”It’s going to be a big fight because both guys are high-level,” he predicted.

“Charles has improved his striking game very well and he has more than Justin in the ground game. They’re going to strike a bit and Charles is going to take his back, take him down and beat him, third or second round. That’s my opinion.

“It’s going to be a good match because this guy is good at striking, wrestling and grappling but I’m going to make him tired, pressure him and make him give up, because I know this guy doesn’t like it when someone goes with him for three or four rounds with hard punches and a hard time.

“When he cannot finish someone, he gives up all the time. I have better grappling skills than him with high-level grapplers. I like grappling. This guy is going to try to finish me on the ground.”

Green had fought two weeks before and accepted to fight Makhachev on short notice after his original opponent, Beneil Dariush, fractured his leg in training.

“I wish [referee] Herb [Dean] would have given me more time,” he said on Instagram afterwards, apologizing to his supporters. “I asked him to let me fight.”

Green joked with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the fight about his frame, asking if the retired fighter could still make lightweight.

“Of course I am big because for almost two years I have been finished with fights,” Khabib conceded after continuing his stellar record as a fighter’s instructor. “But every day I train, I try to spend time in the gym.

“I was a little bit nervous because this is a fight, anything can happen. We were talking with [coach] Jav [Mendez] before the fight and I said ‘I am still nervous but I feel better.’

“He said ‘in a couple of years, you’re going to become better than now.’ This is all about experience.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

