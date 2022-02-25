Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:52 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: Shahnawaz Dahani wishes to meet England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer

Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has expressed a desire to meet his current role model, England's Jofra Archer.

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:52 am
Shahnawaz Dahani

Shahnawaz Dahani. © Cricket Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has expressed a desire to meet his current role model, England’s Jofra Archer.

In an exclusive interview, the 23-year-old Dahani said that he used to follow Shane Bond of New Zealand, but now he follows Jofra Archer.

“I used to follow New Zealand’s Shane Bond and wanted to become a pacer with fast speed just like him but after his retirement, I started to follow England’s Jofra Archer and my wish is to meet him soon,” Shahnawaz Dahani said.

The Multan Sultans’ star also disclosed what Indian legend MS Dhoni advised him about life and cricket during their meeting in the T20 World Cup.

“It will take a lot of time for me to explain the level of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meeting him was a dream come true and I can’t forget that moment. His words were quite beneficial as he told me about life, how to live life, respecting the elders. He told that there will be bad and good days in cricket but you have to embrace it and stay dedicated to the game you love the most,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dahani praised Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan for his continuous performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

“Our environment in the team is just like a family. Our captain is cool and kind. We have all the freedom from him to execute our plans and a player performs when he is provided freedom and the inside fear vanishes away,” he added.

Have a look

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Traffic plan prepared for Rawalpindi during match

Pak vs Aus: For the highly anticipated Test series between Pakistan and...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 6 runs against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the match by six runs against...
4 hours ago
'Make it worth their stare,' Babar Azam's elegant appearance takes internet by storm

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, came to Twitter on Friday to...
4 hours ago
How to purchase Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets

Pakistan Vs Australia series tickets have gone on sale. Both Lahore and...
5 hours ago
Islamabad vs Lahore Live Score | IU vs LQ 2nd Eliminator Match | Ball by Ball updates

Islamabad vs Lahore Live: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in...
5 hours ago
Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule, Match, Time, Date, and Venue

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Find X5 Lite
6 mins ago
Oppo Introduces the Find X5 Lite and Enco X2 Earbuds

Oppo recently introduced the Find X5 series, with a focus on the...
12 mins ago
The price and release date of the Oppo Air Glass have been revealed

Oppo previously introduced its first wearable smart glass, the Oppo Air Glass....
Prince Charles
18 mins ago
Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

According to a recent advertisement, Prince Charles is looking for not one,...
Ukraine conflict
46 mins ago
Ukraine conflict: The United Kingdom will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin

It is understood that they will suffer asset freezes, a penalty imposed...
Adsence Ad 300X600