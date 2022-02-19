WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Schedule, Full Card, and How to Watch on Peacock

The Road to WrestleMania passes through Saudi Arabia following the Royal Rumble. Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship against five men, including The Beast Brock Lesnar, at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Lesnar wants to make his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns a championship against title match, and in order to do so, he must first defeat Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory to win the WWE title.

However, his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns, is not taking the night off. He’ll face the resurrected Goldberg, with his Universal Championship on the line. The second big championship on the line is Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship, which she will defend against Lita.

To close up the evening, Ronda Rousey will team up with Naomi to take against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville’s squad. It’s Rousey’s first match since resuming her career at the Royal Rumble last month.

Start times

Because Elimination Chamber 2022 will be aired from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the start timings will be different than usual. On February 19, the show will air at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. That is 5 p.m. UK time, which is a treat for those in the region who usually had to wait until midnight to get their wrestling dose. The Australians have it the hardest this time: Elimination Chamber airs at 4 a.m. AEDT.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

Peacock, as you’re surely aware, is the new home of WWE pay-per-views. The WWE Network has essentially shifted to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, which is where you’ll find Elimination Chamber 2022. Peacock is divided into three tiers: free, premium, and premium plus. A Premium subscription is required to see WWE content. The good news is that it will cost you $5 a month, which is less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you’re outside of the US, you’ll watch Elimination Chamber 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match card