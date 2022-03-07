2022 AEW Revolution results: Adam Page outclass Adam Cole to retain world title

All four of Elite Wrestling’s annual pay-per-view events have become must-see events for wrestling fans, with the cards consistently delivering high-level action. The AEW Revolution on Sunday was no exception, with something for everyone, from brutal grudge matches to thrilling championship clashes.

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Adam Cole in the main event to retain the AEW world championship. Cole gave Page nearly everything he could handle and even received some assistance from his reDragon friends, but ultimately fell short after two Buckshot Lariats from the champion.

The other half of the near-perfect event bookends came in the pay-per-view opener, when Eddie Kingston finally won a major singles match in the promotion, defeating Chris Jericho in a brutal battle. Between those matches, there was plenty of drama, impressive performances, and buckets of blood on the canvas.

2022 AEW Revolution results, grades

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander: Hirsch, as expected, focused her attack on Statlander’s arm. When Hirsch’s springboard attempt went awry, Statlander came up with a big save midway through the match. Statlander caught Hirsch awkwardly and kept the slip-up from being a match-derailing moment.

The two women fought until they reached the ring apron, where Hirsch hit a rana that sent both women crashing to the floor, kicking off a series of big moves that led to the finish. Hirsch eventually won when she was sent outside the ring and pulled a turnbuckle hook from beneath the ring, driving it into Statlander’s face while the referee was looking away. This set up Hirsch’s match-winning moonsault. The match eventually found its footing, but it was undeniably clumsy in the beginning. Krist Statlander is defeated by Leyla Hirsch – Grade: C+

Hook vs. QT Marshall: Hook landed an early judo throw and even drove a headbutt into Marshall’s face before landing a t-bone suplex and a clothesline that knocked Marshall out. Marshall used deception to gain the upper hand, landing a shot on the referee break, yanking Hook face-first into the turnbuckles, and even clawing at Hook’s face. Hook fought back with big suplexes before countering a diamond cutter and locking in Redrum to win by submission. A decent pre-show match. Nothing out of the ordinary, except Hook’s sense of self-importance. QT hook def. Marshall received a C+.

House of Black vs. Death Triangle: With six competitors in the match, you’d expect a high-octane, big-move showcase. Moments like Penta Oscuro rolling through Malakai Black to hit Buddy Mathews with a destroyer and Brody King hitting Erik Redbeard with a Death Valley Driver pumped up the crowd before the pay-per-view portion of the card began. Penta hit Fear Factor on Black on the ring apron and rolled him into the ring for the pin, only to realise Matthews was the legal man, allowing Matthews to hit a curb stomp for a near fall and setting up the match’s final stretch. Redbeard was about to chokeslam Matthews and Black in a two-on-one match when he was hit with black mist in the face. As a result, King was able to hit Redbeard with a piledriver for the victory. A great trios match that featured everyone and only had a few awkward moments (mostly involving Redbeard). Death Triangle vs. House of Black – Grade: B+

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston: Seconds after the bell rang, Kingston landed a half-and-half suplex, dropping Jericho on the top of his head. Jericho attempted to roll out of the ring, but Kingston pursued him, bringing the fight to a halt. Jericho fought back by working on Kingston’s previously injured eye. The brutality increased with furious chop battles and big suplexes, including Jericho repaying Kingston’s favour by dumping him on his head to start the match. When Kingston managed to grab the ropes for the escape from the Walls of Jericho, the crowd erupted in applause. Jericho became engrossed in an argument with the referee, allowing Kingston to land the spinning backfist for a near-fall. Jericho immediately countered with a Codebreaker for his own near-fall. Jericho attempted a knockout with his back elbow but was met with two backfists from Kingston before Kingston locked in a stretch plum to force the tap and finally get a big victory. Following the game. After promising to shake Kingston’s hand if Kingston defeated him, Jericho refused. When two guys engage in pure brutality, it’s the best kind of wrestling. Kingston vs. Jericho was, if not quite perfect, the best kind of wrestling. Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho – A-