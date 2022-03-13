Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:20 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

At Indian Wells, a heckler brought Naomi Osaka to tears

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:20 pm
Naomi Osaka

At Indian Wells, a heckler brought Naomi Osaka to tears

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Naomi Osaka’s match at Indian Wells took an ugly turn on Saturday when a heckler made an appearance.

During Osaka’s first-set match against Veronika Kudermetova, a woman in the audience yelled, “Naomi, you suck!”

The insult drew jeers from the audience and appeared to frighten the four-time Grand Slam champion. Osaka was down 3-0 in the first set when she begged the chair umpire to allow her to address the audience.

“May I use your microphone?” Osaka inquired. “I just wanted to say a few words.” I’m not about to curse. I never curse. It’s just a burden on my heart.”

Osaka, on the other hand, was not permitted to use the microphone. If the match was interrupted a second time, tournament officials decided they would find and eject the heckler. As Osaka finished the match, the heckler was kept at bay.

The 24-year-old was defeated 6-0 in the first set by Kudermetova. She’d lose the next set 6-4, putting an end to her run in the Round of 64 at the tournament in California.

Osaka addressed the comment after the match, now that she had access to a microphone.

“I feel like I’ve cried enough on camera,” Osaka told the audience. “I’ve been booed before. It didn’t bother me at all. But heckled here, I watched a video of Venus and Serena getting heckled here, and you should watch it if you haven’t already. I’m not sure why, but it got into my head.”

Osaka referred to Serena and Venus Williams’ experience at Indian Wells in 2001, when the sisters faced fierce crowd backlash.

Serena Williams said she felt “unwelcome, alone, and afraid” as she faced boos and criticism from the audience. The tennis legend, who was 19 at the time, staged a comeback to win the Indian Wells title. For the next 14 years, she would not compete at Indian Wells. She eventually returned to the event in 2015, putting an end to her boycott.

 

 

Read More

1 day ago
Australia's Khawaja scores 100 in birth country Pakistan

KARACHI: Australian opener Usman Khawaja finally reached a hundred in the country...
1 day ago
Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

During the lunch break of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and...
1 day ago
India reignite World Cup bid with win over West Indies

HAMILTON: India unleashed a powerhouse batting performance to crush the West Indies...
1 day ago
Mahoor Shahzad bags National Badminton Championship title for 6th consecutive year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s star badminton player Mahoor Shahzad achieved yet another milestone by...
2 days ago
WWC 2022: Omaima Sohail bowled 7-ball over due to umpire's miscalculation

WWC 2022: The current International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup in...
2 days ago
Watch: 'It is a dream for every player to represent his country in his home ground,' says Fawad Alam

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, a Pakistani middle-order batsman, has stated that representing his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

March Madness
5 mins ago
March Madness bracket: Complete schedule, TV channels, and scores for NCAA Tournament games in 2022

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is expected to be the most "normal" March...
Brent Renaud
14 mins ago
Brent Renaud, a filmmaker from the United States, was killed in Ukraine by Russian forces

Brent Renaud, an award-winning American filmmaker whose work has appeared in the...
Public Pulse
18 mins ago
80pc Pakistanis believe PM to complete  five-year term: Survey

Eighty percent of Pakistanis, according to a Pulse survey, believe that Prime...
Sri Lanka to hold all-party conference on economic situation
25 mins ago
Sri Lanka to hold all-party conference on economic situation

COLOMBO, March 13 (Xinhua) -- An all-party conference in Sri Lanka will...
Adsence Ad 300X600