At Indian Wells, a heckler brought Naomi Osaka to tears

Naomi Osaka’s match at Indian Wells took an ugly turn on Saturday when a heckler made an appearance.

During Osaka’s first-set match against Veronika Kudermetova, a woman in the audience yelled, “Naomi, you suck!”

The insult drew jeers from the audience and appeared to frighten the four-time Grand Slam champion. Osaka was down 3-0 in the first set when she begged the chair umpire to allow her to address the audience.

“May I use your microphone?” Osaka inquired. “I just wanted to say a few words.” I’m not about to curse. I never curse. It’s just a burden on my heart.”

Osaka, on the other hand, was not permitted to use the microphone. If the match was interrupted a second time, tournament officials decided they would find and eject the heckler. As Osaka finished the match, the heckler was kept at bay.

The 24-year-old was defeated 6-0 in the first set by Kudermetova. She’d lose the next set 6-4, putting an end to her run in the Round of 64 at the tournament in California.

Naomi Osaka asked for the microphone after her loss against Veronika Kudermetova. Here's what she said. pic.twitter.com/0Pj9WnNe4t — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 13, 2022

Osaka addressed the comment after the match, now that she had access to a microphone.

“I feel like I’ve cried enough on camera,” Osaka told the audience. “I’ve been booed before. It didn’t bother me at all. But heckled here, I watched a video of Venus and Serena getting heckled here, and you should watch it if you haven’t already. I’m not sure why, but it got into my head.”

Osaka referred to Serena and Venus Williams’ experience at Indian Wells in 2001, when the sisters faced fierce crowd backlash.

Serena Williams said she felt “unwelcome, alone, and afraid” as she faced boos and criticism from the audience. The tennis legend, who was 19 at the time, staged a comeback to win the Indian Wells title. For the next 14 years, she would not compete at Indian Wells. She eventually returned to the event in 2015, putting an end to her boycott.