At UFC 272, Bryce Mitchell dominates Edson Barboza

On the main card of UFC 272, we saw a big time featherweight showdown. Undefeated top prospect Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell (14-0) faced off against Edson Barboza, one of the division’s most lethal strikers (22-10).

Edson Barboza’s blistering fast striking terrified the UFC’s lightweight division for years. Barboza decided to try his luck in the UFC’s featherweight division after his career at 155 pounds had come to an end.

So far, he’s 2-2, and he faced a difficult test in Bryce Mitchell. Bryce Mitchell was out of action in 2021 due to injuries, but he returned tonight and was ready to pick up right where he left off in 2020. Mitchell made his UFC debut in 2018 after appearing on The Ultimate Fighter.

Mitchell is now 5-0 in the UFC after that fight. In his most recent fight, he faced the tough Andre Fili. That was a big step up at the time, and he nailed it. Now, he’ll face another big test at UFC 272, and we’ll see how he does.

UFC 272 Recap

Round 1

Mitchell took the centre of the UFC 272 featherweight fight and opened with a kick. He misses, however, and then takes a brutal leg kick from Barboza. Barboza delivers another powerful low kick, and Mitchell is increasing the pressure in an attempt to time a takedown.

Mitchell receives a side kick to the body, but he then takes a kick from Barboza. Mitchell applies more pressure here, but he continues to eat clean shots from Barboza. Mitchell lands a big combination out of nowhere and drops Barboza. Mitchell snatches Barboza right away.

Barboza gets to his feet, but Mitchell keeps the body lock. Thug Nasty scores a takedown and enters Barboza’s guard. Mitchell lands a big elbow and then triples it up. Barboza is attempting to make space, but Mitchell has a strong presence in the guard.

Another vicious elbow slashes through and connects with Barboza. Thug Nasty delivers some heavy ground and pound here. Mitchell briefly postures up and lands a couple of nice shots before settling back into the guard. Barboza gets his legs around Mitchell’s hips and explodes to his feet.

Round 2

It’s 1-0 Mitchell going into the second round at UFC 272, but I liked what I saw from Barboza at the end. Mitchell takes the centre to begin the second round and is met with a powerful leg kick from Barboza. Barboza throws a couple more kicks, but Mitchell is able to catch one and knock Barboza down.

Mitchell enters Barboza’s guard and immediately begins working the elbows. Barboza is hit with a vicious elbow, resulting in a large cut. Barboza scoots back towards the fence, but Mitchell is heavily armed in this area. Barboza receives more big elbows.

With two minutes remaining in the round, Barboza appears tired and hurt. He’s attempting to make space, and he briefly rises to his feet. Mitchell, on the other hand, grabs his back and drags him back down to the ground. Mitchell advances as Barboza rolls to his back.

Thug Nasty has a three-quarter mount here, and he’s all over Barboza. Mitchell lands big right hands, and Barboza is getting beaten up here. Mitchell is in half guard here, and Barboza is attempting to explode up. Mitchell, on the other hand, isn’t going down without a fight. The round comes to an end, and Thug Nasty had a dominant second round at UFC 272.

Round 3

Barboza is in the final round of UFC 272 and will need to finish this fight. Barboza rushes to the centre and lands a powerful body shot. Barboza lands a nice left hook, and he’s fighting with vigour in the final round so far.

Mitchell delivers a side kick to the body. Mitchell perfectly timed Barboza’s advance. Mitchell lands a stunning double leg that knocks Barboza to the ground. This is an outstanding performance by Thug Nasty.

Barboza tries to get his legs on Mitchell’s hips, but Mitchell is doing a good job of controlling the situation. Barboza throws up a triangle choke halfway through the round. Mitchell snatches up Barboza and shakes him off. He re-enters Barboza’s guard and throws an elbow.

On the bottom, Barboza appears completely dejected. He rolls and attempts another submission, but Mitchell simply rides the position and ends up in a more dominant position. Mitchell’s shots are coming down hard, and he ends up in mount.

Mitchell’s massive elbows have us in the final ten seconds. Thug Nasty was completely dominant at UFC 272 as the fight came to a close.