Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:22 pm
Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Shane Warne, the best leg-spinner of all time and an Australian cricket star, has died at the age of 52.

In the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), Warne’s management issued a brief statement stating that he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

It comes just hours after the death of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the best wicketkeepers in the game.

Warne is credited with resurrecting leg-spin bowling, and during the course of his 15-year career, he collected 708 Test wickets, second only to Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800.

Australia opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”

