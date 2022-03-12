Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

12th Mar, 2022. 04:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Australia’s Khawaja scores 100 in birth country Pakistan

AFP News Agency

12th Mar, 2022. 04:08 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Australian opener Usman Khawaja finally reached a hundred in the country of his birth Pakistan on the opening day of the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

The 35-year-old pushed spinner Sajid Khan for a sharp single towards square leg, punching the air to celebrate his tenth Test hundred, his second against Pakistan.

A good 10,000 weekend crowd at the National Stadium applauded Khawaja on his feat.

It took Khawaja 273 minutes and 192 balls to reach the three-figure mark, spiced with 12 boundaries and a six.

Then Australia, who batted after winning the toss, were 198-2.

Khawaja missed a hundred by just three runs in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi.

“It’s disappointing,” Khawaja said afterwards. “It’s a bizarre feeling. Yeah, I would love to get a hundred out here. Rawalpindi, Islamabad – where I grew up.”

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having refused to tour previously on security fears.

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.

Read More

15 hours ago
WWC 2022: Omaima Sohail bowled 7-ball over due to umpire's miscalculation

WWC 2022: The current International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup in...
16 hours ago
Watch: 'It is a dream for every player to represent his country in his home ground,' says Fawad Alam

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, a Pakistani middle-order batsman, has stated that representing his...
16 hours ago
IPL 2022: Aaron Finch named as replacement for Alex Hales at Kolkata Knight Riders

BANGALORE: The Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced...
16 hours ago
PM Imran Khan accuse Indian govt for obstructing the resuming of Pakistan-India series

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister, has accused...
17 hours ago
Eng vs WI: Kemar Roach strikes but England erase deficit against West Indies

NORTH SOUND: The West Indies got off to a good start thanks...
17 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia's playing-XI for second Test

KARACHI: Australia has named their playing -XI for the second Test, which...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

'Mafia has hollowed out every institution of Pakistan', Farrukh grills opposition
11 mins ago
Mafia has hollowed out every institution of Pakistan, Farrukh grills opposition

HAFIZABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on...
zaheer abbas
14 mins ago
Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

During the lunch break of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and...
ukraine
18 mins ago
Hospitals shelled in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: Hospitals came under fire overnight in the port city of...
FO
32 mins ago
Pakistan demands explanation from India over ‘accidental’ missile fire

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Saturday said the grave...
Adsence Ad 300X600