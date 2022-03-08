Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy

Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely, at least until the 2022 season, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, the league announced on Monday.

The league stated that Ridley bet on NFL games during the 2021 season, specifically during a five-day stretch in late November 2021 when he was on the reserve non-football illness list.

The Falcons issued the following statement on the action taken against the receiver.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

The league included in its announcement what commissioner Rodger Goodell wrote in a letter notifying Ridley of his suspension:

“There is nothing more important to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than maintaining the game’s integrity.” Every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else working in the league is responsible for this. Your actions jeopardised the game’s integrity, threatened public trust in professional football, and potentially harmed the reputations of your fellow NFL players.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”