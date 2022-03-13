Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:22 pm
Carl Froch responds to Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom’s criticism of the ex-champion

CARL FROCH has laughed off trolls from Amir Khan’s wife after urging his fellow Brit to retire.

Last month, the Cobra found himself in Faryal’s crosshairs after he called for King Khan to call it quits after losing his grudge match with Kell Brook.

Amir Khan

Froch was unconcerned about her claims that he was ‘rude and annoying,’ telling Boxing Social, “I didn’t make anything of it at all.”

“All I did was laugh and then go about my business.”

Khan, 35, was knocked out in the sixth round of his domestic clash with former IBF welterweight champion Brook.

The Olympic silver medalist is said to have activated his contract’s rematch clause in order to face the Sheffield slugger.

Former super-middleweight champion Froch, on the other hand, has told him: “It’s time to hang up the gloves.”

“It’s done, it’s done, he has no punch resistance.”

“It’s dangerous when you can’t take a shot. This is something you learn in training because you get hit with shots in sparring.

“Amir Khan is either not sparring or is sparring and knows he’s going to be shot to bits.”

“In any case, he’s got the answer that he should never, ever step into a professional boxing ring again.”

“I hope he takes my advice if he listens to this.”

“I know his wife wasn’t pleased with my remarks, but I think the less said about it, the better.”

Brook, 35, is willing to give his domestic rival another chance to redeem himself, telling Sky Sports: “If he wants another whooping, he can have another whooping.”

