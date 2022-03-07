Adsence Ads 300X250
AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 03:11 pm
Cricket’s Warne died of ‘natural causes’: autopsy

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 03:11 pm
shane warne
KOH SAMUI: Cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said Monday, citing an autopsy report.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa.

“Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes,” Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman, said in a statement.

He said Warne’s family had been informed of the result and accepted it.

“Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to state prosecutor as soon as possible,” Krissana added.

Warne’s unexpected death aged 52 sparked an outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow athletes.

The player — one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time — was found unresponsive in a Samujana resort villa on Friday after failing to meet friends.

Warne was taken to the Thai International Hospital Samui at about 6:00 pm (1100 GMT), but his management said despite medical efforts “he could not be revived”.

His body will be transported to Bangkok to be handed over to Australian diplomats for repatriation, officials said.

