Deji vs Alex Wassabi LIVE : Wassabi WINS on a split decision after a spectator INVADES the ring during the main event – updates

Deji vs Alex Wassabi LIVE: During the second round, a spectator jumped into the ring and attempted to hit Wassabi, but was pushed out.

After some thrilling undercard bouts, the grudge match took place in front of a sell-out crowd at Ovo Wembley Arena.

Local boy Deji was disappointed when only one judge ruled in his favour, while the other two sided with American Wassabi.

Anthony Joshua and his brother KSI were in the crowd cheering him on, but Deji, 25, was unable to complete the task.

Ryan Taylor was disqualified on the undercard for a disgraceful headbutt on his opponent DK Money.

The bizarre scenes were even then REPEATED as Vitaly was headbutted by Ryan Taylor.

TV channel: Unfortunately, this event is not being broadcast on TV in the UK

Unfortunately, this event is not being broadcast on TV in the UK Live stream: Showstar Sports

Showstar Sports Main event ring walk time UK: 10.30pm

10.30pm Undercard: King Kenny vs Faze Temperrr

King Kenny vs Faze Temperrr Vitaly vs Kristen Hanby

Armz Korleone vs Minikon

Ryan Taylor vs DK Money

Ashley Cain vs Andreas Eskander

Prelim: Kyle ‘Stromedy’ Godfrey vs Austin Sprinz

Prelim: Salt Papi vs Halal Ham

Wassabi’s ‘cheat’ claims

Wassabi has been accused of elbowing his way to victory over Deji by boxing fans.

“Deji got tobbed, Wassabi used his elbows,” one fan claimed.

While another pondered: “I’m not sure how I feel about the fight. Deji had some good shots, but Wassabi’s elbow was more offensive?”

A third fan even demanded a rematch, saying: “I accept Deji’s right, but if you look closely, Wassabi uses elbows and briefly headlocks Deji. It wasn’t fair, and I believe a rematch is in order.”

Wassabi’s open to fighting KSI

Wassabi has stated that he is open to fighting Deji’s brother KSI in the future.

When asked by YouTube host Fred Talks Fighting if he’d fight KSI, Wassabi replied: “He’s the same size as you.

“Let’s go, he’s a dog and I’m a beast.

“Wouldn’t that be a crazy fight?”

The show goes on

Deji appears to have no intention of slowing down for the time being.

Despite losing to Wassabi last night, Dejain is optimistic about his future in the ring.

On Instagram, he stated that his journey will end only when he decides to call it quits.

Deji’s future plans revealed

Following his defeat by Wassabi, Deji has postponed his decision to retire.

Deji had vowed to hang up his gloves after two previous defeats.

However, following the Wassabi fight, he asked the audience if he should reconsider his decision to hang up his gloves.

After they roared their approval, he said, “If you guys want me to fight again, I’ll show you what I’m capable of.”

Rematch on the cards

Wassabi stated that he is open to rematching with Deji.

After their fight, he told Deji: “These people genuinely care about their community, as evidenced by the fact that I was never called by name.

“Deji, all I wanted to do was compete, and without you, that dream would not have come true.

“I’d like to return… I’m not sure when the next YouTube event will be.”

YouTuber headbutts rival on Deji undercard

Armz Korleone hails Deji

Armz Korleone, a social media star and fellow fighter, praised Deji following his loss to Wassabi.

Korleone praised Deji for entering the ring when many others refused.

In an Instagram post, he also told KSI’s brother that winning and losing are just labels.

Wassabi’s pledge to little brother

Alex Wassabi has pledged to use his fight funds to pay for his younger brother’s college education.

Wassabi won his fight against Deji, but he has no plans to spend the money on himself.

Before the fight, he told the Mirror: “Everything that did not make it to my training camp will be given to my younger brother.

“He means everything to me.

“It’s all going towards his college fund; everything I do is for him.”

Wassabi celebrates win

Alex Wassabi reflected on his career accomplishments after defeating Deji.

The YouTuber’s friend posted a picture of them both clowning around at the start of his career.

And Wassabi captioned the photo, “We’ve come a long way.”

we’ve come a long way 😂 https://t.co/sheUuV8A2P — Alex Wassabi (@AlexWassabi) March 6, 2022

KSI’s reaction to Deji’s loss

After seeing his brother Deji lose to Wassabi, KSI was seen looking devastated.

He was seen with a startled expression when Wassabi was awarded a split decision victory over Deji.

[embedpost slug=” ufc-272-results-in-the-first-round-sergey-spivak-destroys-greg-hardy-with-vicious-ground-and-pound