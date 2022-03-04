Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:56 pm
‘End of an era,’ Cricket fraternity mourns Shane Warne’s death

Following the news of Australia’s former cricketer Shane Warne’s death, cricketers and fans around the world began to express their grief and sadness.

The cricketer, 52, who died of a suspected heart attack, was a member of his team from 1992 to 2007.

Star player Shahid Afridi said he was “inspired by Warne’s bowling from the start of his career.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said it’s hard to believe that Warne has passed away.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he has “no words to describe how shocked and sad” he is.

Virender Sehwag said, “life’s fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom.”

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez said that it is a “sad day for all cricket fraternity.”

 

 

Here are some more tweets from cricketers expressing their grief and shock at the passing of the former spin bowler.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said, “Superstar Shane Warne, one of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, is no longer with us.”

 

