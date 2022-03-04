‘End of an era,’ Cricket fraternity mourns Shane Warne’s death

Following the news of Australia’s former cricketer Shane Warne’s death, cricketers and fans around the world began to express their grief and sadness.

The cricketer, 52, who died of a suspected heart attack, was a member of his team from 1992 to 2007.

Star player Shahid Afridi said he was “inspired by Warne’s bowling from the start of his career.”

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said it’s hard to believe that Warne has passed away.

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he has “no words to describe how shocked and sad” he is.

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Virender Sehwag said, “life’s fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom.”

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez said that it is a “sad day for all cricket fraternity.”

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Sad day for Cricket!

An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.

Deeply saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world 💔#RIPLegend#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/1msDev2JoF — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) March 4, 2022

– Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away… pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022

– Your contribution to cricket will always be remembered #ShaneWarne 🏏 (1969-2022) pic.twitter.com/xzgfxhrhYz — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2022

Heartbroken on the sudden death of the legend #ShaneWarne 💔

prayers for his family and loved ones. He'll be missed 😞 pic.twitter.com/VDUrz9QrjA — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 4, 2022

Here are some more tweets from cricketers expressing their grief and shock at the passing of the former spin bowler.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said, “Superstar Shane Warne, one of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, is no longer with us.”

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022