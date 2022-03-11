Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:28 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Eng vs WI: Kemar Roach strikes but England erase deficit against West Indies

NORTH SOUND: The West Indies got off to a good start thanks to Kemar Roach, but England overcame a 64-run first-innings deficit to reach 72 for one at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:28 pm
England

Joe Root (R) cheers on Ben Stokes (L), Ollie Pope (2nd L) and Jonny Bairstow (2nd R) of England while walking off the field at the end of the 3rd day of the 1st Test between England and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NORTH SOUND: The West Indies got off to a good start thanks to Kemar Roach, but England overcame a 64-run first-innings deficit to reach 72 for one at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

The tourists will resume in the afternoon with opener Zak Crawley on 45 and skipper Joe Root on 20, their second-wicket combination worth 48 after they skilfully navigated a potentially dangerous section of play with nine wickets in hand on a pitch that still appears to be rather placid in character.

Root took the crease after Alex Lees failed to impress on his Test debut, the left-hander getting caught leg-before for six in the sixth over by a full-length delivery from Roach.

Crawley had been declared lbw by umpire Gregory Brathwaite a couple of overs earlier, giving him a scare.

However, the batsman’s appeal of the on-field decision was successful, allowing him to continue fighting against a disciplined West Indies bowling attack as Roach, Jayden Seales, and Jason Holder pressed for more runs before the break.

The West Indies kept England in the field all day on the third day, advancing their first innings by 171 runs in 90.1 overs, but England only required three deliveries on the fourth morning to claim the decisive wicket.

After 43.3 overs of toil, last man Seales was trapped leg-before by Jack Leach, giving the left-arm spinner his second wicket of the innings.

The West Indies first innings score of 375 was an excellent recovery from their second-inning total of 127 for four.

That was mostly owing to Nkrumah Bonner’s patient second Test century, during which he remained at the bat for over nine hours and amassed 123 runs before falling for the ninth wicket late on the third day.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

40 mins ago
PM Imran Khan accuse Indian govt for obstructing the resuming of Pakistan-India series

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister, has accused...
2 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia's playing-XI for second Test

KARACHI: Australia has named their playing -XI for the second Test, which...
3 hours ago
Pat Cummins expresses gratitude to public for giving preferential treatment

For the first time in 24 years, the Australian men's cricket team...
3 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer watches cricket

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that he no longer watches...
3 hours ago
Pakistan vs India: National cricketers' salaries comparison

Pakistan vs India: The Pakistan cricket team is one of the lowest-paid...
3 hours ago
WWC 2022: Pakistan on verge of missing out World Cup

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan lost for the third time in a row against...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Omaima Sohail
3 mins ago
WWC 2022: Omaima Sohail bowled 7-ball over due to umpire’s miscalculation

WWC 2022: The current International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup in...
4 mins ago
Entertainment News Highlights March 11: Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers, Celebrities show support for her

Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers...
Suki Waterhouse
12 mins ago
Suki Waterhouse shows off her toned abs while posing in a band T-shirt

The 30-year-old model wore a grey band print t-shirt with black leggings,...
Bella Hadid
19 mins ago
Bella Hadid shows off her toned midriff in a cropped white shirt beneath a pink plaid jacket

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she exited the Burberry show at Central...
Adsence Ad 300X600