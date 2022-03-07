Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 09:33 pm
Former Man Utd manager Frank O’Farrell dies at 94

Frank O'Farrell
LONDON: Frank O’Farrell, the former Manchester United and Leicester manager, died on Monday at the age of 94.

During his three-year tenure as Leicester manager, the former Ireland international led the Foxes to the 1969 FA Cup final, which they lost to Manchester City.

But he was best recognised for succeeding Matt Busby as United manager in 1971, despite his brief 18-month tenure at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lost their way after a bright start at Old Trafford, when they topped the league. They finished the season in seventh place.

In December 1972, with United in third place in the English Premier League, O’Farrell was fired and replaced by Tommy Docherty.

He went on to manage Cardiff City, Iran’s national team, and Al-Shaab in the United Arab Emirates.

“Everybody at Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn that our former manager, Frank O’Farrell, has died,” United said on their website.

Leicester also paid their respects to their former manager.

“It was with great sadness that the club heard the news that former manager Frank O’Farrell died on 6 March, 2022, aged 94,” the club said.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leicester City Football Club are with the family and friends of Frank at this sad time.”

