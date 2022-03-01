Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC champion, has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred on Monday in Morgan Hill, California.

At this point, very little is known about the shooting. What we do know is that it happened at 3:14 p.m. PT on Monday near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. One man was shot and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Velasquez was arrested late Monday night on a charge of attempted murder and is being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections. Cain has a court date scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Department of Corrections website.

Velasquez, 39, is a two-division heavyweight champion. Though he hasn’t officially retired, he hasn’t fought since being knocked out in 26 seconds by current heavyweight champion Frances Ngannou in February 2019. Velasquez has dabbled in professional wrestling in Mexico and the United States in the three years since that defeat.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as Velasquez’s alleged motive, are still under investigation, according to the San Jose Police Department.