Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:02 pm
Haris Rauf contracts Covid-19, ruled out of first Test against Australia

haris rauf
After Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, Naseem Shah, who was previously a travelling reserve, has been called into the Pakistan team for the opening Test against Australia.

Haris will be isolated for five days before rejoining the squad following a negative test at the end of his isolation time.

Following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested. All these tests have come out negative.

After arriving at the hotel, all members of the team were tested again.

Haris and the other members of the squad were called up to the Test squad yesterday. They joined the squad following the conclusion of the seventh season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was won by Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

Keep in mind that Pakistan’s Test team has already been hampered by injury. Due to injuries, Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the series, while Hasan Ali (abductor strain) and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (hamstring strain) have been ruled out of the first Test.

It should be remembered that Pakistan’s Test series opener against Rawalpindi will begin on March 4. Pakistan will face Australia in three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and a Twenty20 International. The first Test and white-ball leg of the series will be held at Rawalpindi, while the second and third Tests will be held in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

