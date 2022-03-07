I went to rub Shane Warne’s feet… But, as the masseuse reveals, he was already dead.

A MASSEUSE has revealed how she knocked on Shane Warne’s bedroom door to give him a foot rub, only to find him dead.

The therapist, known as Pen, was scheduled to visit the cricket legend in his room at a villa on an island in Thailand.

When she and a maid knocked on his door, there was no response.

Pen, 45, then texted her boss, saying, “He’s not having a massage now, he’s not going to wake up.”

Friends who were on a lads break with Warne, 52, discovered his lifeless body moments later.

In the same property, Thai Pen had already given one of Shane’s friends a nail treatment.

“Shane was having a massage, and the two other girls left before me,” she explained to The Sun.

“I got a text saying I’d do his nails and give him a foot massage when they were done.”

“I believe Shane was sleeping in his room the entire time because I didn’t see him while I was giving his friend a nail treatment.”

“I was supposed to go see Shane after that, but there was no response when the maid knocked on his door.”

“I left because there was no noise in the room and they said he was sleeping.”

“I was devastated to learn that he had died when I returned home. I believe he passed away while I was in the villa.”

Last Friday, Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

Pen was supposed to see him at 5 p.m.

Before paramedics arrived, the three friends he was staying with fought to revive him with CPR, including manager Andrew Neophitou and sports website owner Tom Hall.

The star’s bereaved family paid tribute to the “much loved” ace yesterday, after a post-mortem revealed he died of natural causes.

Keith and Brigette described their son’s death as “a tragedy we will never be able to come to terms with.”

“Finding words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us, and looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable,” they added. “Hopefully, the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief.”

Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20, his children, praised him as the “best dad.”

Last night, Warne’s body was flown to his native Australia via ambulance.

On Sunday, a female fan gained access to the ambulance transporting the spin bowling king’s body to the morgue.

In an apparent security breach, she was allowed inside the vehicle and spent less than a minute with Warne before being asked to leave.

Surachate Hakparn, the police chief, stated that he conducted an investigation and took no further action.

He stated that the woman ran a fan club for the celebrity and was upset.