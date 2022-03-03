In gesture of supporting Ukraine, Premier League captains will wear armbands

LONDON: This weekend, Premier League captains will wear armbands in the national colours of Ukraine to demonstrate support for the war-torn country following Russia's invasion.

For this round of games, all 20 English Premier League captains will wear the yellow and blue armbands.

Before the game, fans are invited to join players, managers, match officials, and club personnel in a moment of meditation and togetherness.

“Football Stands Together” will be displayed on enormous screens throughout the stadium against a yellow and blue backdrop.

The phrases will also be displayed on LED perimeter boards during the games, which begin at 1230 GMT on Saturday with Leicester taking on Leeds and end on Monday with Tottenham taking on Everton.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson carried yellow flowers onto the pitch before the League Cup final on Sunday, and there was a minute of applause for Ukraine ahead of the match at Wembley.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, a Ukrainian defender for Manchester City, was named captain for his team’s FA Cup fifth-round triumph at Peterborough on Tuesday.

“The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend,” a Premier League statement said on Wednesday.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.”

