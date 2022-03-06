Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 08:11 pm
Ind vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja’s five wickets helps India to dismiss Sri Lanka for 174

MOHALI: On day three, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets to help India bowl Sri Lanka out for 174 and force a follow-on in the first Test on Sunday.

India

India’s Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on March 6, 2022. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH / AFP) / —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–

MOHALI: On day three, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets to help India bowl Sri Lanka out for 174 and force a follow-on in the first Test on Sunday.

In response to India’s 574-8 in Virat Kohli’s 100th Test in Mohali, the visitors will bat again with a 400-run deficit.

After Sri Lanka resumed the day on 108-4, Pathum Nissanka made an undefeated 61 and stood amid the rubble.

Following India’s decision to bat first in the two-match series, Jadeja returned 5-41 with his left-arm spin after the southpaw achieved his Test-best of 175 on Saturday.

For nearly an hour, Nissanka and his overnight companion Charith Asalanka stood guard against Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s superb bowling.

After trapping Asalanka lbw for 29, Bumrah eventually broke through with the wicket of the left-hander, a decision that was not overturned by the on-field umpire but was successfully reviewed by India.

Nissanka, who had an early respite when Shreyas Iyer dropped him for 26 off Ravichandran Ashwin, made his fifth Test half-century in his seventh encounter to give the team hope.

With his left-arm spin, Jadeja struck twice in one over to send back Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal and dig into the Sri Lankan tail.

The wickets continued to tumble, as Jadeja struck twice in a row to end the Sri Lankan reply in the first session of play.

