Ind vs SL: Rohit Sharma praises Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills after Test win

MOHALI: After the team's stunning Test win against Sri Lanka on Sunday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma dubbed Ravindra Jadeja "one of the world's top all-rounders."

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on March 6, 2022. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH / AFP) / —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–

In Mohali, India won the first of the two Tests by an innings and 222 runs in three days, marking Virat Kohli’s 100th five-day match and Rohit’s first as longer-format captain.

Jadeja was chosen man of the match after smashing an unbeaten 175 and taking nine wickets with his left-arm spin.

“To me, he is one of the top all-rounders,” Rohit Sharma said.

“Look at the performances. In the past as well, when we played in India his contribution with the bat lower down the order and picking those crucial wickets… he seems to be adding a lot more to his game every time he plays.”

Jadeja, 33, is now ranked third among Test all-rounders, behind Ravichandran Ashwin and West Indies’ number one Jason Holder.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh is fourth, and England’s Ben Stokes is sixth.

Coming in at number seven, Jadeja scored a career-best century and put together marathon partnerships to help India reach 574-8 after electing to bat first.

He and Ashwin put on 130 runs for the seventh wicket, and then he and Mohammed Shami put on an unbroken 103-run ninth-wicket stand.

In the future, Rohit wants to make more use of Jadeja’s batting.

“He’s hungry to get runs and do well for the team. We all know his bowling. Everyone knows about his fielding. I hope I get the opportunity to use his batting more in the future,” said Rohit.

“He brings so much balance to the team as well.”

While batting at number four, Jadeja scored three triple hundreds, the finest of which was 331 for his state side Saurashtra.

Since his debut in 2012, he has appeared in 58 Tests for India, amassing 2,370 runs at an average of 36.46. He has 241 wickets to his name, including 10 five-wicket hauls.

